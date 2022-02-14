ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Valley, MN

Man Shoots Himself At End of Police Chase In Central Minnesota

By Kim David
 2 days ago
St Paul (KROC AM News) - Authorities have released the name of the man who killed himself at the end of a police chase in central Minnesota over the...

106.9 KROC

Rochester Man Fails in Effort to Appeal Murder Conviction

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man in prison for murder has lost his first appeal. The Minnesota Court of Appeals today issued an order affirming the conviction of 28-year-old Sao Yim on second-degree murder and a weapons-related charge stemming from a fatal shooting that occurred in the spring of 2018. Yim is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence for the death of 40-year-old Ahmed Muafaq Abdulhussein Al Naddf.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Man Pistol-Whipped During Robbery In Byron

Byron, MN (KROC AM News) - Three men were robbed and one was pistol-whipped in Byron over the weekend. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Schueller says the three had just locked up and were leaving The Compadres restaurant around 2:45 am Sunday when they were confronted by two men. The men were wearing masks and one had a handgun.
BYRON, MN
106.9 KROC

Two Rochester Pedestrians Hit By Car

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Two people were hit by a car near the Rochester public library Monday. Rochester Police Dept. spokeswoman Amanda Grayson says the man and woman were walking on the west sidewalk in the 200 block of 3rd Ave SE around 8:15 am when they were struck.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

SE Minnesota School Buses To Be Equipped With Stop-Arm Cameras

St Paul (KROC AM News) - Several school districts and bus operators in southeast Minnesota are benefitting from a program aimed at protecting students from careless drivers. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety is awarding more than $3.5 million in grants to 32 schools and school bus companies around the state to install stop-arm camera systems.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Woman Who Drove Drunk is Now Friends With Arresting Officer

She drove drunk and was cited for DWI. But this Minnesota woman is now friends with the state trooper who arrested her. If you like a story with a happy ending, you'll love this story. It's the tale of a woman in Minnesota who drove drunk-- with her young daughter in the car, no less-- and was arrested for DWI, but who is now friends with the officer who once arrested her.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Suspected Driver in Deadly Twin Cities Hit-and-Run Found

Maplewood, MN (KROC-AM News) - The suspected driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in the Twin Cities area has been located. The Minnesota State Patrol said thanks to a tip, they were able to locate the vehicle and suspected driver Tuesday. The crash occurred Sunday evening in Maplewood. 65-year-old Eri Nakamura of Oakdale was walking on the shoulder of a road around 7:45 pm when she was struck by an SUV. The State Patrol said the driver did not stop and asked the public’s help in locating the vehicle.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
106.9 KROC

Fire Destroys Two Buildings in Rural Mower County

Rose Creek, MN (KROC-AM News) - An early morning fire at a Mower County farm destroyed two buildings Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office said that crews responded to the property in the 18100 block of 610th Ave just before 5:00 am. Firefighters from Rose Creek and Austin responded. Officials said...
MOWER COUNTY, MN
