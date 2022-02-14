ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Sabre's Earnings: A Preview

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Sabre SABR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-02-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Sabre will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.44.

Sabre bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 1.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sabre's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate -0.59 -0.59 -0.54 -0.66

EPS Actual -0.50 -0.52 -0.72 -0.77

Price Change % 1.66% -0.82% -3.41% 4.68%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HfGtq_0eDs9URU00

Stock Performance

Shares of Sabre were trading at $9.23 as of February 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.76%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Encore Wire: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Encore Wire WIRE reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Angi Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Angi ANGI reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Comstock Res Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Comstock Res CRK reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

These 4 Growth Stocks Have Soared 10% to 61% Since Reporting Earnings

This earnings season has been unpredictable, but these are some of the highlights so far. The stock market has been volatile so far in 2022, and this roller coaster of an earnings season hasn't helped. Social media giant Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) broke a record that no company wants: It lost $230 billion in market value the day after releasing its earnings report, the largest one-day valuation wipeout in stock market history.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sabre#Quarterly Earnings#Eps
Benzinga

Recap: EnLink Midstream Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) EnLink Midstream ENLC reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Vishay Precision Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Vishay Precision Group VPG reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Adaptive Biotechnologies Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Adaptive Biotechnologies ADPT reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Mercury General Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Mercury General MCY reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Elevate Credit: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Elevate Credit ELVT reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 04:20 PM. Here's what investors need to know...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Resideo Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Resideo Technologies REZI reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know...
MARKETS
Benzinga

IAC/InterActiveCorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) IAC/InterActiveCorp IAC reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

West Fraser Timber: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) West Fraser Timber WFG reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 05:01 PM. Here's what investors need to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Lattice Semiconductor: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Lattice Semiconductor LSCC reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For MagnaChip Semiconductor

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) MagnaChip Semiconductor MX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ternium: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Ternium TX reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Cincinnati Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Cincinnati Financial CINF reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know...
CINCINNATI, OH
Benzinga

Innospec: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Innospec IOSP reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

La-Z-Boy: Q3 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) La-Z-Boy LZB reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Wyndham Hotels & Resorts WH reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Ahold Delhaiz Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz ADRNY reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 01:45 AM. Here's what investors need to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
29K+
Followers
107K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy