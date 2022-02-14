ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Valley, MN

Man Shoots Himself At End of Police Chase In Central Minnesota

By Kim David
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

St Paul (KROC AM News) - Authorities have released the name of the man who killed himself at the end of a police chase in central Minnesota over the...

y105fm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Y-105FM

State Patrol Cracking Down On Speeders In Twin Cities

St Paul (KROC AM News) - Public safety officials have had it with speeding motorists on Twin Cities freeways and have launched a crackdown that will run for 10 days. The effort will have extra state troopers on patrol from 7:00 pm - 1:00 am each night. A State Patrol...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Y-105FM

Faribault Teen Seriously Hurt After Crashing Into Bridge Post

Northfield, MN (KROC AM News) - A teenager was seriously injured after crashing a pickup truck into a bridge post on Monday. The crash happened on northbound 1-35 near Northfield around 3:30 pm. The State Patrol says the truck was driven by 16-year-old Andrew Caron of Faribault. He was airlifted...
FARIBAULT, MN
Y-105FM

Man Causes Police Presence Near Rochester School

The man met the officers when they arrived and they soon determined there was no one else in the home and that he was suffering from mental health issues. A spokesman says the man had fired one round inside the home and the officers recovered a 9mm handgun. Stacker took...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Claremont Man Armed With Machete Breaks Into Neighbor’s Home

Claremont, MN (KROC AM News) - There was an incident involving an apparently intoxicated man armed with a machete in Claremont Sunday. And it drew the presence of numerous law officers and other first responders. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says the incident was reported just before 5:00 pm. The...
CLAREMONT, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brainerd, MN
Crime & Safety
Eden Valley, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Brainerd, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Eden Valley, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
Y-105FM

Two Rochester Pedestrians Hit By Car

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Two people were hit by a car near the Rochester public library Monday. Rochester Police Dept. spokeswoman Amanda Grayson says the man and woman were walking on the west sidewalk in the 200 block of 3rd Ave SE around 8:15 am when they were struck.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

SE Minnesota School Buses To Be Equipped With Stop-Arm Cameras

St Paul (KROC AM News) - Several school districts and bus operators in southeast Minnesota are benefitting from a program aimed at protecting students from careless drivers. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety is awarding more than $3.5 million in grants to 32 schools and school bus companies around the state to install stop-arm camera systems.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Man Pistol-Whipped During Robbery In Byron

Byron, MN (KROC AM News) - Three men were robbed and one was pistol-whipped in Byron over the weekend. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Schueller says the three had just locked up and were leaving The Compadres restaurant around 2:45 am Sunday when they were confronted by two men. The men were wearing masks and one had a handgun.
BYRON, MN
Y-105FM

Rochester Man, Young Girl Hurt In Highway 52 Crash

The State Patrol says an SUV driven by 49-year-old Charles Michira was driving south when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed. He and the 8-year-old girl were taken to St. Marys Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The following is an examination of what became of the sites...
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Paul
Y-105FM

Minnesota Sheriff’s Office Pens A Viral “Love” Note To Their Most “Wanted” Individual

It's got to be tough to be this wanted in life. One Minnesota man is so wanted that a Minnesota Sheriff's Office penned a poem/love note to him, just in time for Valentine's Day. The Chisago County Sheriff's Office wrote the 'love' note to someone they want to spend some quality time with, and they are hoping by showing this person some online affection they will come out from hiding.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
Y-105FM

Minnesota Woman Who Drove Drunk is Now Friends With Arresting Officer

She drove drunk and was cited for DWI. But this Minnesota woman is now friends with the state trooper who arrested her. If you like a story with a happy ending, you'll love this story. It's the tale of a woman in Minnesota who drove drunk-- with her young daughter in the car, no less-- and was arrested for DWI, but who is now friends with the officer who once arrested her.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Funeral Held For Richfield Teenager Who Was Shot At School

Richfield, MN (KROC AM News) - A funeral was held Wednesday for the teenager who was shot and killed outside a Richfield school last week. Many of those at the service for 15-year-old Jahmari Rice were fellow students at South Education Center. Rice and another student were shot around noon...
RICHFIELD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Minnesota#Police#Bca#Headlight#The Minnesota Bca
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy