Montgomery County, PA

North Montco Education Foundation Hosting its First-ever Car Show on April 9

 1 day ago

Image via Pexels.

North Montco Education Foundation will host its first car show on April 9, 2022.

Business sponsors and show cars are needed for this community event! Proceeds benefit student programs and lab areas at North Montco Technical Career Center.  

Car owners can enter the following categories in the show:  Import, Street Rods, Survivor Class, or Truck. A select number of North Montco students will also show their own vehicles.

While Career and Technical Education is expensive, training students with the relevant industry technologies is a worthy investment for our businesses and local communities.  

<img alt="Community Car Show April 9, 2022, Show Vehicles and Sponsors Welcome!" style="width:100%" src="https://montco.today/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2022/02/Car-Show-Flyer-2022-425x550.jpg" data-credit="Image via North Montco Technical Career Center." data-externalurl="https://www.nmtcc.org/"/>
Community Car Show April 9, 2022, Show Vehicles and Sponsors Welcome!Image via North Montco Technical Career Center.

Furthermore, our students can enter the workforce with a good foundation, enabling them to contribute more to the organization and the team from the start.

As they continue as young apprentices and enjoy regular salary increases, they not only enrich their own lives but improve the economy of our region overall.

Students from Methacton, North Penn, Perkiomen Valley, Souderton, and Wissahickon School Districts can attend North Montco to explore a career before entering college, a technical school, or the workforce.   

With the staffing shortages many local industries face, North Montco’s students are in great demand and find employment in the tri-county area and beyond.

In addition, most of the career training offered lends to the “essential careers” we relied on so much during the pandemic, for example, HVAC, Automotive Technology, Health Sciences, and Culinary Arts.

.Enjoy music, great food, and door prizes!

Date:  April 9, 2022

Time:  11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Place:  North Montco Technical Career Center, 1265 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, PA  19446

Become a Sponsor:  Contact Denise Collins at (215) 368-1177 (ext 303), or by email dcollins@nmtcc.org.

Register Show Vehicles here!

Proceeds benefit student programs and lab areas at North Montco Technical Career Center. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cQw2i_0eDs8ze600
Image via North Montco Technical Career Center.

MONTCO.Today

Immaculata Receives $100,000 Grant to Purchase Equipment for New Science Building in East Whiteland Township

Immaculata University has received a $100,000 grant from the George I. Alden Trust. The funds will assist in the procurement of science and simulation equipment for the new Parsons Science Pavilion, which is currently under construction. The grant will also expand the nursing simulation labs. Enrollment in healthcare and STEM-related...
EAST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, PA
MONTCO.Today

New COVID-19 Testing Site in Lansdale to Open on Monday, Feb. 14, County Announces

The Montgomery County Office of Public Health announced it’s opening a new PCR COVID-19 testing site in Lansdale on Monday, February 14, 2022. The COVID-19 Testing Site will be located at 318 Pennbrook Parkway in the Station Square Shops and will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Registration for appointments can now be made online here or by calling (610) 970-2937.
LANSDALE, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

