North Montco Education Foundation Hosting its First-ever Car Show on April 9

Image via Pexels.

North Montco Education Foundation will host its first car show on April 9, 2022.

Business sponsors and show cars are needed for this community event! Proceeds benefit student programs and lab areas at North Montco Technical Career Center.

Car owners can enter the following categories in the show: Import, Street Rods, Survivor Class, or Truck. A select number of North Montco students will also show their own vehicles.

While Career and Technical Education is expensive, training students with the relevant industry technologies is a worthy investment for our businesses and local communities.

< img alt="Community Car Show April 9, 2022, Show Vehicles and Sponsors Welcome!" style="width:100%" src="https://montco.today/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2022/02/Car-Show-Flyer-2022-425x550.jpg" data-credit="Image via North Montco Technical Career Center." data-externalurl="https://www.nmtcc.org/"/> Community Car Show April 9, 2022, Show Vehicles and Sponsors Welcome! Image via North Montco Technical Career Center. l 9, 2come!" style="width:100%" src="https://montco.today/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2022/02/Car-Show-Flyer-2022-425x550.jpg" data-credit="Image via North Montco Technical Career Center." data-externalurl="https://www.nmtcc.org/"/>

Furthermore, our students can enter the workforce with a good foundation, enabling them to contribute more to the organization and the team from the start.

As they continue as young apprentices and enjoy regular salary increases, they not only enrich their own lives but improve the economy of our region overall.

Students from Methacton, North Penn, Perkiomen Valley, Souderton, and Wissahickon School Districts can attend North Montco to explore a career before entering college, a technical school, or the workforce.

With the staffing shortages many local industries face, North Montco’s students are in great demand and find employment in the tri-county area and beyond.

In addition, most of the career training offered lends to the “essential careers” we relied on so much during the pandemic, for example, HVAC, Automotive Technology, Health Sciences, and Culinary Arts.

.Enjoy music, great food, and door prizes!

Date: April 9, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Place: North Montco Technical Career Center, 1265 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, PA 19446

Become a Sponsor: Contact Denise Collins at (215) 368-1177 (ext 303), or by email dcollins@nmtcc.org.

Register Show Vehicles here !

Proceeds benefit student programs and lab areas at North Montco Technical Career Center.