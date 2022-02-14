ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

The Red Ghost and The United States Camel Corps

wcbe.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePrior to the Civil War, the United States Army experimented with using Camels to transport cargo...

www.wcbe.org

Comments / 0

Related
cherokeephoenix.org

Studi named a 2022 United States Artists fellow

MULDROW - Cherokee Nation citizen, actress, playwright, activist and a slew of other titles to her name, DeLanna Studi was named to this year’s cohort of United States Artists fellows in the category of Theater and Performance. The USA fellowship recognizes 63 artists, in its largest cohort yet, across...
MULDROW, OK
bowienewsonline.com

Spring forecast for the United States

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – February 2, 2021 – Punxsutawney Phil has emerged from his burrow and has declared six more weeks of winter, but that prognostication may not come to fruition across the entire U.S. Winter weather has reached every corner of the country this season, ranging...
ENVIRONMENT
Clayton News Daily

5 drivable destinations in the United States

(Family Features) During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, road trip travel saw a surge, followed by the return of air travel when cases started declining. Now, with COVID-19 continuing to affect daily life, travelers are returning attention to drivable destinations as a way to avoid unpredictable delays and ensure their vacation plans continue without disruption.
TRAVEL
Grand Forks Herald

Letter: Welcome Afghans to United States

They need us, we need them. Let me explain. As a state senator I often hear about two issues: employee shortages and the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Maybe we have an issue we can agree on. U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, and U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong face a decision...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mat Franco
digitalinformationworld.com

The United States Market Size

In 2021 United States’ social commerce sales would rise 35.8% to $36.62 billion and the number of social commerce United States buyers will increase to 96 million in 2022, according to eMarketer. Insider Intellgence forecasted, total United States social commerce retail sales to be $79.64 billion by 2025. However,...
RETAIL
bpr.org

The threat of political violence in the United States

If someone told you a few years back that the U.S. could be headed towards another civil war, you might’ve slowly backed away. But the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has changed that conversation. Nearly half of American adults think another civil war is likely. That number is...
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

Religious people are increasingly attending worship services in the metaverse

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Under quarantine for COVID-19 exposure, Garret Bernal and his family missed a recent Sunday church service. So he strapped on a virtual reality headset and explored what it would be like to worship in the metaverse.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States Camel Corps#The Red Ghost#The United States Army#Camels#American
Robb Report

A Rare Coin Believed to Be the First One Made By the US Mint Just Sold for a Record-Breaking $12 Million

A rare silver coin from the earliest years of the United States increased in value by $11,999,999 when a man from Las Vegas sold it to GreatCollections Coin Auctions, a company based in Irvine, California. Now valued at $12 million, the silver dollar from 1794 is believed to be the first such coin ever made by the US Mint, according to a report in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and “was intended to help replace Spanish, English, Dutch and French coins that were in circulation in the country’s post-Colonial era.” Bruce Morelan, a business executive in Las Vegas, paid $10,016,875 for the treasure...
IRVINE, CA
ARTnews

Archaeologists in Mexico Recover Coyote-Man Sculpture, Shedding Light on a Pre-Hispanic Civilization

Archaeologists from the Instituto Nacional de Antropología e Historia in Mexico have recovered an important artifact of pre-Hispanic culture: a monumental coyote-headed figure perched on a throne. Known as the coyote-man from Tacámbaro, an area in the central Mexican state of Michoacán, the sculpture was discovered almost 30 years ago during construction work in the municipality. The artifact was held in a private collection until it was recovered by the NAH Michoacán Center through a Mexican federal law which regulates the ownership and preservation of national cultural property. The Llanos de Canícuaro neighborhood in Tacámbaro, where the coyote-man was first unearthed,...
SCIENCE
sciencenewsforstudents.org

Mysterious kunga is the oldest known human-bred hybrid animal

From mules to ligers, the list of human-bred hybrid animals is long. It’s also ancient, with the oldest of these being the kunga. Its breeders lived some 4,500 years ago in a part of Asia known as Syro-Mesopotamia. Researchers have now identified the parents of these animals as a cross between a donkey and a type of wild ass called a hemippe.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Robb Report

An Artist Placed a $11.7 Million Gold Cube in Central Park—and Gave It a Security Detail

This morning, joggers in New York’s Central Park may have come across a curious, rather illustrious sight. A cube composed of 186 kilograms of pure 24-karat gold, conceived by the German artist Niclas Castello who has billed it as a conceptual “socle du monde” (base of the world) sculpture for our time, was wheeled out to the Naumburg Bandshell this morning at around 5 a.m.  Although the work is not for sale, according to the artist’s team, based on the current price of gold at $1,788 per ounce, its material worth is around $11.7 million. Flanked by a heavy security detail, the 410-pound...
DESIGN
Smithonian

Five Fascinating Ice Age Finds Discovered in Yukon Permafrost

In Canada’s Yukon territory, towering pine and spruce forests drape over rolling hills and the Yukon River and its winding tributaries cut valleys into the landscape. Winters in this northwest corner of Canada are harsh, but the warm summer months are illuminated by sunshine until midnight. Even further north,...
SCIENCE
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on the solar power trade war between the U.S. and China:. President Biden wants the United States to cut its greenhouse gas emissions in half by the end of this decade, an ambitious target that reflects the diminishing amount of time the world has to change its climate course. Meeting this goal will require massive deployment of green energy. That, in turn, will require Mr. Biden to do everything he can to restrain the costs of wind, solar and other clean energy sources.
POTUS
fox29.com

Ghost Army: Secret WWII tactical unit to receive Congressional Gold Medal

On Feb. 1, President Joe Biden signed into law the "Ghost Army Congressional Gold Medal Act," which awards the Congressional Gold Medal to members of the "‘Ghost Army,’ in recognition of their unique and highly distinguished service in conducting deception operations in Europe during World War II," according to a White House statement.
MILITARY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Doghouse struck by meteorite could fetch $300K at auction

Thanks to one truly out-of-this-world feature, a doghouse from Costa Rica could fetch as much as $300,000 at auction. The kennel, once inhabited by a German Shepherd named Roky, was struck by a meteorite in April 2019, and is now part of “Deep Impact: Martian, Lunar and Other Rare Meteorites,” an online-only Christie’s series accepting bids until Feb. 23, Fox News reported.
WORLD
Outsider.com

Scientists Record Largest Rogue Wave Ever on Record in North Pacific

Outsiders have seen scores of natural disasters and devastation striking regions internationally this last year. Now, scientists have added another record monster to that list, recording the largest rogue wave ever in the North Pacific Ocean. According to Science Alert, the massive wave took place in November of 2020, equivalent...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy