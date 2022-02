My company is looking at automatically generating tickets from oneview alerts which I am fine with except for networking alerts. Everytime a computer is rebooted network alerts come in and I want those ignored but the ones not triggered by a reboot to page out. I was wondering if there is a way to have oneview page out if the alarm is in longer than 15 minutes for network. Figure I am going to end up setting up some sort of logic where it waits a few for the status good to come back in at the email end but easier if I never get the reboot network warning to begin with.

