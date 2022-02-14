ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA’s Megan Nick lands surprise aerials bronze

By NBCOlympics.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Megan Nick was the only women’s aerials finalist not performing a triple backflip on their last jump Monday, but the 25-year-old executed hers flawlessly to claim bronze in her Olympic debut at the 2022 Winter Games. Under the lights in frigid, minus-11 degrees Fahrenheit weather, Nick stuck...

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
Xu Mengtao
Laura Peel
Ashley Caldwell
Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
Winter Olympics LIVE: Team GB beat Denmark in men’s curling as Kaillie Humphries races in monobob

Day nine of the Olympic Games is well underway with upto seven medals up for grabs. Eve Muirhead and Team GB would be looking to retain the momentum they gained after a stunning and crucial victory over the USA in the women’s curling round-robin phase, as they face Denmark.Expectations are high from the men’s team which will face China and then regroup to compete against Denmark in curling. They are currently placed among the top four teams competing to secure a place in the semi-finals.Meanwhile, another sport made its debut at the Games, as the first two runs in women’s monobob were held, making bobsleigh a gender-balanced discipline with two men’s and two women’s events. All eyes were on Kaillie Humphries who would be looking to win her first medal for Team USA along with Elana Meyers Taylor. Three-time Olympic medallist, Humphries who switched from Canada to US in 2019, did not disappoint, as she finished the race ahead of others.France’s Alexis Punturault, and his compatriot Mathieu Faivre would be skiing down the slope as the favourites for gold in men’s giant slalom.Follow the latest update below:
Team USA Defeats Finland, Advances to Gold-Medal Game

Alex Cavallini had a standout performance in net, Hilary Knight and Cayla Barnes led the scoring and USA got past Finland to set up a gold-medal rivalry game against Canada. USA gets the chance to defend its gold. A 4-1 win over Finland on Monday in the semifinal round punched...
Gold
Tokyo Olympics
China
Sports
Canada routs Swiss 10-3, advances to Olympic gold-medal game

It makes no difference to Marie-Philip Poulin who the Canadians face for the Olympic gold medal in women’s hockey on Thursday. Whether it’s yet another showdown against the United States or Finland, all that mattered to Canada’s captain was that her dynamically offensive team earned its way to the championship game with a 10-3 win over Switzerland on Monday.
US wins gold, silver in Olympic monobob

Kaillie Humphries has captured a third Olympic gold medal, and her first for the U.S. The former Canadian bobsledder was an easy winner of the inaugural women’s monobob event. It’s the first sliding medal for the U.S. in seven events so far — the others being four in luge and two in skeleton — at the Beijing Games.
Team USA moves up Beijing medal count

Day 10 was a great one for Team USA, which collected four medals across three events at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Megan Nick snared a surprise bronze medal in women’s aerials, the same metallic hue won by figure skaters Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue in ice dance. And women’s...
Interviews: US teams aim for ice dance medals

French ice dancers Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron returned to the global stage for the first time in three years at the 2022 Winter Olympics and quickly reminded the world why they are four-time world champions. The team that has been together for more than 15 years set a world...
US wins gold, silver in ski slopestyle

Freestyler skier Alex Hall led a 1-2 American finish in the men’s Olympic slopestyle competition with a trick on his first run where he completely stopped his rotation mid-air and went the other direction. Hall’s opening run earned a score of 90.01 and it stood up throughout the competition....
‘It’s quite incredible’: Gerard happy with Olympic experience

(NEXSTAR) — American Red Gerard hoped to land a spot on the medal stand in the men’s snowboard big air event in Beijing, but it wasn’t to be. For the second-straight Olympics, Gerard finished fifth. Gerard landed smooth 1620s but the moves couldn’t quite compete with the...
