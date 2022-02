Cincinnati Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson decided to stay on the field during Sunday's Super Bowl to watch the halftime show, despite being down 13-10 at the half. The Super Bowl LVI halftime show featured many iconic artists from the hip-hop industry, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar. Just after hearing the star-studded lineup for the big game, the 22-year-old Fort Payne native knew he had to get front row seats to watch it.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO