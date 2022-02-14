ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverford, PA

Aqua Pennsylvania Invests $2.1 Million in Infrastructure Improvement Project in Haverford Township

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37XB2G_0eDs6bLo00
Image via Aqua Pennsylvania.

A $2.1 million infrastructure improvement project from Aqua Pennsylvania is underway in Haverford Township to improve service reliability for customers throughout the Main Line. 

Crews are working to replace 4,849 feet of aging four-, six-, and 16-inch water mains with new six-, eight-, and 16-inch ductile iron water mains on the following streets:

  • West Chester Pike between Manoa and Township Line roads
  • Vernon Road between West Chester Pike and the end of cul-de-sac on Vernon Road

Aqua’s work is expected to be completed by April, weather permitting. Final road restoration is expected to be completed in the summer of this year, pending PennDOT and township coordination.  

These projects are part of Aqua’s continuing infrastructure improvement program. The new water mains will reduce the potential for main breaks and discolored water and improve water flow in the area.

Aqua Pennsylvania serves approximately 1.5 million people in 32 counties throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Visit AquaAmerica.com for more information or follow Aqua on Facebook at facebook.com/MyAquaAmerica and on Twitter at @MyAquaAmerica.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xqMJA_0eDs6bLo00
Image via Aqua Pennsylvania.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

Pennsylvania Has Four of Top 100 Traffic Bottlenecks in the U.S., Two of Them Are in Montgomery County

Four high-traffic areas in Pennsylvania are among the 100 worst truck bottlenecks in the nation, and two of them are in Montgomery County, writes Max Bennett for the Patch. The annual analysis published by American Transportation Research Institute measures truck-involved congestions at over 300 highway locations nationwide. It uses GPS data from more than 1 million freight trucks to create congestion impact ratings for each location.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Nearby Chester County Home to One of the State’s Fastest-Growing Towns

While population growth in the U.S. is generally slowing from declining birth rates, an aging population, and fewer immigrants, some locations are bucking the trend. Some of the largest cities, with populations of approximately around 1 million, have seen a decrease in their population and slower population growth. A new report from Stacker highlights the fastest-growing “cities” in Pennsylvania, and Chester County is home to one of them.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Haverford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Haverford, PA
Business
City
West Chester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction#Aqua Pennsylvania Invests#Penndot
MONTCO.Today

Apartment Complex Being Built on Swedesford Road Offers Perks for Renters as Well as Tredyffrin Residents

An artist's rendering of the still-unnamed apartment complex under construction on Swedesford Road in Tredyffrin Township. A lot is happening on Swedesford Road in Tredyffrin Township, writes Caroline O’Halloran for SAVVY Main Line. The construction of the still-unnamed, 250-unit apartment complex is progressing well, with the old HH Gregg...
TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP, PA
MONTCO.Today

See Which Montgomery County Towns Are Among Fastest-Growing Cities in Pennsylvania

This Montco town is one of the the fastest-growing cities in PA.Image via AVE. While the population growth in the United States is slowing due to declining birth rates, an aging population, and fewer immigrants, some cities across the country have experienced higher population growths across the last decade. In Pennsylvania, four of these cities are in Montgomery County, according to a new report by Stacker.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Unpaved Roads in Montgomery County Can Be an Economic Driver, But Also a Problem if Not Maintained

Penn State's Center for Dirt and Gravel Studies examines and implements improvements for the thousands of miles of dirt and gravel roads in the state. Montgomery County is home to approximately 42 miles of unpaved roads – among the lowest in the state – which can be an economic driver but can also create problems if not properly maintained, writes Jason Nark for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
MONTCO.Today

New COVID-19 Testing Site in Lansdale to Open on Monday, Feb. 14, County Announces

The Montgomery County Office of Public Health announced it’s opening a new PCR COVID-19 testing site in Lansdale on Monday, February 14, 2022. The COVID-19 Testing Site will be located at 318 Pennbrook Parkway in the Station Square Shops and will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Registration for appointments can now be made online here or by calling (610) 970-2937.
LANSDALE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Immaculata Receives $100,000 Grant to Purchase Equipment for New Science Building in East Whiteland Township

Immaculata University has received a $100,000 grant from the George I. Alden Trust. The funds will assist in the procurement of science and simulation equipment for the new Parsons Science Pavilion, which is currently under construction. The grant will also expand the nursing simulation labs. Enrollment in healthcare and STEM-related...
EAST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy