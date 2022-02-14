ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL star Adrian Peterson arrested at LAX on Super Bowl Sunday, charged with domestic violence

By Cameron Kiszla, additional reporting by Robert Acosta
 1 day ago

NFL star Adrian Peterson was arrested after a domestic violence incident with his wife at LAX Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Airport Police said.

About 830 a.m., police were called to Los Angeles International Airport’s Terminal 7 due to reports of domestic violence on an airplane, according to police Lt. Karla Rodriguez.

The plane, which was headed to Houston, had to return to the gate “due to a verbal and physical altercation between a male suspect and a female victim,” Rodriguez said.

Zac Stacy tells officers ex-girlfriend ‘staged’ on-camera assault that sparked outrage

The suspect, football star Adrian Peterson, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence injury to a spouse, Rodriguez said.

Peterson was released on $50,000 bail Sunday afternoon, according to jail records.

The other passengers, including the female victim — presumably Peterson’s wife of eight years, Ashley Peterson — continued to Houston, Rodriguez said.

In a statement to TMZ , a spokesperson for the Petersons called the incident “a verbal argument.”

“This is a private misunderstanding between husband and wife and we anticipate it will all be resolved shortly,” the spokesperson said.

This isn’t Peterson’s first run-in with domestic violence. He was arrested in 2014 for allegedly striking his 4-year-old son with a switch.

Peterson pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges in the case and was sentenced to probation and community service.

