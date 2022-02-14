ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Iran 'in a hurry' to reach agreement in nuclear talks - foreign minister

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43W9eA_0eDs5WmQ00

DUBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Iran is keen to reach a swift agreement with world powers in nuclear talks in Vienna, provided its national interests are protected, the Iranian foreign minister said on Monday.

"Tehran is in a hurry to reach agreement in Vienna, but this should be within the framework of our national interest," Hossein Amirabdollahian told a news conference, in which he also urged Western powers to stop "playing with time".

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

What does a Russian invasion of Ukraine mean for the U.S. economy?

Dauphin County, PA — US Officials fear Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine this week, but many are holding out hope that diplomacy will prevail. However, many are worried what kind of economic impact this could have on the American Economy. Tension continues as negotiations are at a...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Interest#Iranian#Dubai Newsroom Editing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Middle East
Reuters

S.Korea, Iran hold talks on resuming oil trade, unfreezing funds

SEOUL, Feb 16 (Reuters) - South Korea and Iran have held working-level talks on resuming imports of Iranian crude oil and unfreezing Iranian funds held in the East Asian nation, South Korea's foreign ministry said on Wednesday. South Korea was previously one of Iran's leading Asian oil customers. The move...
ECONOMY
Reuters

G20 finance chiefs to discuss Ukraine this week - German official

BERLIN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Finance chiefs from the Group of 20 leading economies will discuss the Ukraine crisis this week but it is unclear whether they will issue a joint statement with a political signal or simply exchange views, a German government official said on Wednesday. Indonesia hosts a...
ECONOMY
CBS News

Does Putin intend to invade Ukraine? Russia expert weighs in on the threat

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says diplomacy is still on the table, but a U.S. official says some Russian military units near the Ukrainian border have moved into firing positions. Nina Khruscheva, a professor of international affairs at The New School and the great-granddaughter of former Soviet premier Nikita Khruschev, joins CBS News' Jericka Duncan to discuss the standoff.
POLITICS
The Week

Russia 'will not capture' any of Ukraine's cities, Ukrainian defense minister says

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said Saturday he believes the country's military is capable of fending off a Russian invasion, CNN reported. "Everyone who has looked into the eyes of our soldiers at least once is sure that there will be no repeat of 2014. The aggressor will not capture either Kyiv, Odessa, Kharkiv, or any other city," Reznikov said in a statement, adding that the "armed forces of Ukraine are absolutely ready to fight back and will not give up Ukrainian lands."
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

314K+
Followers
283K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy