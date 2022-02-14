Producer, Director Ivan Reitman dies

Dan Aykroyd, who not only played the role of the brilliant Dr. Raymond Stantz in Ghostbusters but was a creative force behind the blockbuster 1980s supernatural comedies, expressed his sympathies today about Ivan Reitman’s death.
“Feeling heartbreak today for Geneviève, Catherine, Caroline, Jason and family. The loss of my friend, collaborator, champion and one of the last great creative talents of the BIG SCREEN ERA crumples me,” said Aykroyd in a statement sent to Deadline. “Now on Thursdays who am I gonna call?”
Aykroyd joins former franchise castmate Ernie Hudson, aka Winston Zeddemore, who weighed in to pay tribute to Reitman last...
Comments / 0