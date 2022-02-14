ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UK regulators review MoU on payment systems

finextra.com
 2 days ago

The Bank of England (BoE), the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) have a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that sets out the high-level framework the Authorities use to cooperate with one another, in...

www.finextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
finextra.com

Irish mobile top-up firm Ding implements payment technology from Adyen

Adyen (ADYEN:AMS), the global payments platform of choice for many of the world’s leading companies, has partnered with Ding, the largest mobile top-up platform, to optimise its payment systems and support its continued international growth. Every month Dublin based Ding’s platform sends over 5 million mobile phone top-ups to...
TECHNOLOGY
finextra.com

Unlimint adds PIX to payments portfolio

Unlimint, the award-winning global fintech company, announced that it has added Brazil’s real-time payment system, Pix, to its local payment methods portfolio, enabling merchants access to 107.5 million Brazilian customers. Brazil is the fifth country in the world with the largest online population. Around seven out of 10 Brazilians...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

UK Finance expresses fears over FCA Consumer Duty proposals

Banking industry body UK Finance has raised serious misgivings about the FCA's plans to impose a new 'Customer Duty' on financial firms with the intention of ensuring a more consistent standard of consumer protection for users of financial services. UK Finance describes the proposals as the most important regulatory intervention...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payment Systems#Prudential Regulation#Uk#The Bank Of England#Fca#The Financial Services#Authorities#Boe#Pra#Psr#Mou
finextra.com

Forter unveils Smart Payments

Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, today launched Smart Payments, a new offering designed to increase digital commerce conversion rates and revenue. The offering optimizes the use of 3D Secure (3DS) to meet Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) requirements and reduces friction in the payment process—Smart Payments executes 3DS only when additional validation is needed. Smart Payments simplifies compliance with government regulations including Payment Services Directive Two (PSD2) in the European Economic Area (EEA).
TECHNOLOGY
finextra.com

MFS Africa joins the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System network

MFS Africa, Africa’s largest digital payments network, today announces that it has joined the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) network, which is the newly established African cross-border and financial markets infrastructure facilitating the payment, clearance and settlement for intra-African trade payments. MFS Africa will extend the reach of...
SMALL BUSINESS
finextra.com

DTCC builds transparency for repo trade data

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the premier post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry, today announced the launch of DTCC Treasury Kinetics, a new service that provides access to critical U.S. treasury transaction data, increasing transparency into the repurchase agreement (repo) market. The service is part...
MARKETS
pymnts.com

Mastercard Payments Consulting Biz to Incorporate Crypto, Open Banking, ESG

As the business environment continually confronts fast-changing technologies and consumer expectations, Mastercard’s payments-focused consulting service is beefing up its offerings to help clients leverage new opportunities while remaining compliant in a changing world. Mastercard said in a press release on Tuesday (Feb. 15) that its expanded consulting service has...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Business Insider

UK watchdogs to clamp down on banks using discriminatory AI in loan applications

UK banks that use AI to approve loan applications must be able to prove the tech will not worsen discrimination against minorities. Banks must recognise the inherent flaws in AI, improve transparency, and take responsibility for problems. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Banking industry....
ECONOMY
finextra.com

Blockchain payments outfit ZTLment plays in Danish regulatory sandbox

Together with ZTLment ApS (ZTLment), the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (DFSA) has examined the use of the technology for a specific business model in the DFSA's regulatory sandbox, FT Lab. Blockchain allows for efficient settlement of payments. ZTLment's solution facilitates payments with electronic money issued on blockchain. The solution differs...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

DNA Payments acquires First Payment Merchant Services

Following its £100 million fundraise from Alchemy Partners in 2021, DNA Payments marks its 7th acquisition with the strategic purchase of First Payment Merchant Services (FPMS), a payment solutions provider based in Surrey, UK. Over the past 10 years, FPMS has become a well-known player in the payments sector,...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

CaixaBank, Visa, Global Payments and Worldline select eight startups for accelerator

The international innovation initiative Zone2boost has ended its second year of activity with eight new start-ups joining its acceleration programme. Of those chosen, five are companies created by Spanish entrepreneurs (four from Catalonia and one from Madrid), while the other three are international projects (two from the United Kingdom and one from Ireland).
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Xpress Money Services enters administration

On 11 February 2022, a special administration order was made by the Court in relation to Xpress Money Services Limited (Xpress) under the Payment and Electronic Money Institution Insolvency Regulations 2021. David Hudson and Philip Reynolds of FRP Advisory have been appointed as joint special administrators. Special administration is intended...
PERSONAL FINANCE
finextra.com

EverUp preps UK crypto-gamified rewards debit card

EverUp, the UK’s first prize-linked personal finance platform, has doubled down on its mission to democratise access to financial products with its entry into the crypto and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) markets. EverUp is currently raising capital to launch the UK’s first crypto gamified rewards debit card – a particularly...
PERSONAL FINANCE
finextra.com

Why Do Companies Need Insurance Ecosystems?

Businesses are gradually beginning to realize that digital ecosystems (DEs) are the right course of development. Companies that cooperate with each other can provide customers with better services. Amazon, Apple, Uber, and other brands are no longer associated solely with sales, smartphones, and taxi services. These corporations have evolved into something greater, and millions of people can't imagine their lives without them. Insurance companies are also interested in increasing customer loyalty, retention, and engagement. However, not all of them know how to build a profitable partnership with other firms and create an insurance ecosystem. In this article, we'll share tips on how insurance software solutions can help you grow your business.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Discover Bringing Pay-By-Bank Payment Option to US

Discover Financial Services is partnering with Buy It Mobility Networks Inc. (BIM) to allow U.S. merchants to offer their customers the option to pay for their purchases from their bank accounts without a credit or debit card, according to a report Monday (Feb. 14) from The Wall Street Journal. The...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

42% of Consumers Want FIs to Offer Automatic Data Transfer When They Open New Accounts

Mobile devices’ proliferation and worldwide ubiquity have revolutionized many aspects of consumers’ lives, including their ability to communicate, travel and learn about the world. These tools empower individuals and enable new experiences, and they have also transformed how consumers transact with their financial services providers. Sixty-nine percent of consumers now bank using their financial institutions’ (FI) mobile apps, and 47% of consumers use these apps at least once per week.
CELL PHONES
uschamber.com

The CFPB is Attempting to Limit Innovation and Consumer Choice

Across the U.S., thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintech companies all compete for consumers’ business and trust. American consumers benefit from a highly competitive market when it comes to selecting the banking services that suit their needs and are empowered to make informed decisions about how much they should pay for a checking account feature like overdraft protection or the benefits a specific credit card might offer.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

UK regulators warn banks on using AI in loan application

UK regulators have warned banks on use of artificial intelligence (AI) in loan applications, as high street lenders must ensure machine learning does not worsen discrimination against minorities. High street banks are exploring ways to automate more of their lending, including the use of AI and more advanced algorithms, to...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy