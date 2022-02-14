UK regulators review MoU on payment systems

Businesses are gradually beginning to realize that digital ecosystems (DEs) are the right course of development. Companies that cooperate with each other can provide customers with better services. Amazon, Apple, Uber, and other brands are no longer associated solely with sales, smartphones, and taxi services. These corporations have evolved into something greater, and millions of people can't imagine their lives without them. Insurance companies are also interested in increasing customer loyalty, retention, and engagement. However, not all of them know how to build a profitable partnership with other firms and create an insurance ecosystem. In this article, we'll share tips on how insurance software solutions can help you grow your business.

