Inside The $14M Bel-Air Home That Stevie Wonder Just Bought

By Adrianna MacPherson
 1 day ago

Legendary musician Stevie Wonder is the latest celebrity to snatch up a seriously impressive new property. As Dirt reported, Wonder snagged a mansion in the prestigious Bel-Air neighborhood for $13.85 million — and it seems he got quite the deal, considering the home was listed for $25 million just a few years ago. The house was previously owned by Prince Mohammed bin Faisal bin Saud al-Saud, although the prince was using it as a rental property and not actually living in the home.

One thing is for sure — Wonder isn't likely to run out of space in the gorgeous home, as it stretches over nearly 20,000 square feet in total, boasting 11 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms throughout. The exterior has some serious Tuscan vibes, with terracotta roof shingles, and a combination of stone facade work with yellow stucco components adds a warm, inviting feel. A decorative gate does double duty by offering a bit of added security and privacy, and a curved driveway area means there's plenty of room for guests to park while visiting. The entire home is surrounded by rolling, lush green hills, making it seem as though it could have actually been transplanted from the Tuscan countryside.

And the structure definitely takes advantage of the natural beauty it's surrounded by — there are several terraces throughout the space, overlooking the private backyard and pool area, with trees around the perimeter offering some privacy.

An Eye-Catching Entrance

You have a sense of the Bel-Air mansion's grandeur the moment you walk through the front door, via photos on Redfin . The door itself makes a major style statement, with a curved top adding some architectural interest and a decorative wrought-iron panel enhancing those Italian villa vibes. Three steps lead from the entrance into the foyer area, and the combination of incredible high ceilings and skylights studded throughout the space fill the space with light.

A grand staircase that starts close to the front door stretches up to the second level, likewise accentuated by an ornate iron railing to add a classic touch. The walls throughout the home are painted a neutral beige hue, and the flooring along most of the space is a pale limestone. The neutral, pale tones allow the light pouring in to bounce off all the surfaces, making the entire home feel light and airy, despite some darker wood trim and other details.

Also, while the staircase is gorgeous, there's no need to actually take the stairs if you don't want to — that's because the home has an elevator connecting all three levels for easy access. Anyone stopping by to hang out with Wonder might also consider heading to the game room, which is fully stocked with a card table, pool table, and pinball machines.

The Heart Of The Home

Many people view the kitchen as the heart of the home — and in this Bel-Air mansion, it certainly is. The focal point of the kitchen is a massive island with granite counters and unique architectural details in all the corners, as Realtor reported. There's an additional sink built into the island for ease, and the island cabinetry is painted in a dark gray hue that contrasts the cream shade of the rest of the cabinetry, allowing it to stand apart even more. There are chandeliers all over the main floor, including one centered above the island as well as one over a dining area. And, for more formal brunch engagement, there's a breakfast room that you can direct your guests to for an extra touch of hospitality.

The main floor is entirely open concept, allowing you to see all the different areas, from the dining room to the entrance, while walking through. For any oenophiles, the wine cellar that can hold 2,550 bottles is likely a major selling point. There's also a wet bar located just on the other side of a wall from the kitchen, in case you're planning a huge bash where you need a separate drink area while the tasty bites get whipped up.

A Master Bathroom That's An Absolute Dream

In many properties, the master suite — the master bedroom, bathroom , and any other features such as walk-in closets — is one of the key features for any homebuyer. After all, that's where you start and finish your day — of course you want it to be amazing! Wonder certainly doesn't have to worry on that front. While the master bedroom is nothing to sneeze at, it's the master bathroom that's likely bound to raise a few eyebrows in this Bel-Air home.

First of all, the space is massive; just check out the photos from Redfin . The central focal point is a humongous soaking point located right in the middle of the room, with a massive skylight above it and nearly floor-to-ceiling windows on one side to take advantage of the view. Vanities stretch along one wall, providing plenty of space to get ready in the morning, and there's also a huge walk-in shower if that's more your style than a massive bathtub for luxurious bubble baths and relaxation.

And, as if that wasn't enough, there's even a private terrace in the master suite, perfect for relaxing in the morning with your coffee and admiring your breathtaking backyard. With a pool, spa, waterfall, patio space galore, and even an outdoor fireplace, there's definitely a lot to love about this Bel-Air beauty.

House Digest

House Digest

