ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Teenagers Killed At Fort Worth Party

wbap.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Two teenagers were shot to death during a weekend Valentine’s party in central...

www.wbap.com

Comments / 6

Ñana
1d ago

Sorry for the loss of these two young buys. But have to wonder where are the parents of all these kids. Do parents turn a blind eye to their kid, or are they afraid to tell their children no. Just seems like a lot of the young teens are involved, in so much tragedy be it innocent or self made. Parents should be aware of where their children are, what they are doing and who they will be with. Seems like Parents don't want to realize children are a gift and that they can be taken away from us at a moments notice.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valentine, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS News

CNN executive Allison Gollust resigns after investigation found she violated company policies, CNN says

Allison Gollust, CNN's chief marketing officer, resigned on Tuesday after an investigation found she violated the company's policies, WarnerMedia confirmed. The announcement comes nearly two weeks after CNN president Jeff Zucker resigned over an undisclosed "consensual relationship" with a colleague, later reported to be Gollust. WarnerMedia said in a statement...
BUSINESS
CNN

What to know about accounting firm Mazars' move to back away from Trump

(CNN) — Mazars USA, the accounting firm that former President Donald Trump and his businesses have used for years, cut ties with him in stunning fashion, declaring it could no longer vouch for the financial statements it has complied over the past decade. The February 9 letter was disclosed...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wbap Klif
CBS News

January 6 committee subpoenas others tied to false elector scheme

The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on Tuesday issued another half dozen subpoenas to individuals connected to an unsuccessful scheme to have false "alternate electors" cast electoral votes for former President Donald Trump in states won by President Joe Biden. The group, which includes the Trump campaign's Election...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy