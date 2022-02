Without a doubt, this car is one of the greatest automotive creations ever to grace the title of restomod!. The 1940s were an incredible time for the automotive industry because the swooping design mainly focused on the fenders and facia. Many Americans fondly remember time spent behind the wheel of a vintage Ford, Chevy, or Cadillac model. However, a few cars have been reserved for a particular class of obscure vehicles made in that time. Among these cars is a name that most of us have heard only when associated with the classic Jeeps of the 1940s. While those military machines were incredible for their time, we aim to talk about a different car that also sports the title of Willy's masterpiece. This is a 1940 Willys Swoopster!

