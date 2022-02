As the world is going more electric these cars are getting faster and faster. The Model S Plaid comes in at a whopping 1,020 horsepower and can launch you from zero to sixty in under 2 seconds. With a range of 300 miles and a top speed of 200 miles per hour. If you ever get the chance to take a ride in one of these things, go ahead and strap yourself in! It is fast!

