A man fatally shot himself in the head during confrontation with New Hampshire State Police early Thursday morning. A trooper on patrol watched a man run across the highway from a car parked on the median in Greenland around 2:20 a.m., according to State Police. A K9 unit was called in along with members of Greenland Police and several area departments to try and locate the man.

GREENLAND, NH ・ 12 DAYS AGO