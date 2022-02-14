ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Unsolved civil rights bombing in Mississippi will be highlighted in PBS documentary Tuesday

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jh756_0eDs15Q800

Little-known parts of Mississippi’s civil rights history will be told in the PBS documentary, “American Reckoning.”

The show airs at 9 p.m. central standard time on Tuesday, Feb. 15, on PBS.

It explores a federal cold case investigation of the murder of Wharlest Jackson Sr., who was the treasurer of the Natchez branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People until his assassination by a car bomb.

Rare film footage — much of it never before broadcast on national television — taken in Natchez more than 50 years ago, will shine the spotlight on one of the still-unresolved killings from the civil rights era.

Compared to the deaths of Emmett Till and Medgar Evers, the bombing death of NAACP leader Wharlest Jackson has received little attention outside of Natchez.

“American Reckoning,” created by directors and producers Brad Lichtenstein and Yoruba Richen, will examine black opposition to racist violence in Mississippi as it focuses on efforts to bring to justice those responsible for Jackson’s death, according to an announcement of the film written by Anne Husted, Series Publicity Manager for FRONTLINE.

The documentary will use film footage from Natchez during the civil rights era, much of it never-before broadcast. Made available through the Amistad Research Center in New Orleans, the footage was taken by Ed Pincus and David Neuman for 10 weeks in 1965 when Pincus and Neuman were documenting early efforts to organize and register Black voters.

“American Reckoning offers a window into an untold story of a Black-led liberation and self-defense movement in Natchez, as well as the funeral of Wharlest Jackson Sr. and its aftermath,” Husted wrote.

In addition to film footage from 1965 and 1967, interviews and archival material from that time, the documentary will also take a look at the reporting of Concordia Sentinel journalist Stanley Nelson, who investigated allegations of the involvement of a Ku Klux Klan offshoot, known as the Silver Dollar Group, in Jackson’s murder.

Comments / 2

Diamond33
1d ago

These racist people who did this thought they got away with killing this man until they went before Jesus.

Reply
4
Related
Magnolia State Live

Crumbling Mississippi folk art ‘Bible Castle’ to be resurrected as future museum, tourist destination

A Mississippi folk-art treasure left to slowly deteriorate in recent years will find new life as a museum and tourist destination. Margaret’s Grocery, at one point known as the “folk-art Bible Castle” of Vicksburg, will soon be restored as a museum and tourist landmark following a decision by the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

From fine-dining to meat-and-three, director of Oscar-winning ‘The Help’ committed to 4 Mississippi restaurants

No one wants to move forward with renovations at the Depot building on the Natchez bluff more than Tate Taylor and John Norris. The two and their partners have leased the facility from the City of Natchez and will open The Beti, a fine dining restaurant, as well as make several improvements on the property around the restaurant, including creating outdoor seating and a pavilion with views of the beautiful Mississippi River.
NATCHEZ, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Natchez, MS
Government
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
Local
Mississippi Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoruba Richen
Person
Emmett Till
Person
Medgar Evers
Person
Stanley Nelson
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
70K+
Followers
5K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy