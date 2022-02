Love was in the air Saturday night at the KeyBank Center – and so were valentines, confetti, and bras. From the moment Billie Eilish sprung up from out of the stage at 9 p.m., (evidently propelled by a trampoline or springboard), she did her best to reciprocate the enormous love of her devoted fans, who made signs, threw bras on stage, and chanted her name and lyrics at bone-rattling volumes.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO