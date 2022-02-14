ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rankin County, MS

Manhunt underway for escaped Mississippi inmate, officials say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 1 day ago
MISSISSIPPI — A manhunt is underway for an escaped Mississippi inmate, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Michael Floyd Wilson, 51, escaped the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the MDOC in searching for Wilson.

Roadblocks have been set up at Monterey Road, the Outpost, and railroad tracks near the prison off Mississippi Highway 468 West near Pearl, officials said.

Wilson, MDOC #29893, is serving life on a total of eight sentences, including two burglary convictions and for being in possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was convicted in both Jackson and Harrison counties.

Wilson previously escaped the South Mississippi Correctional Facility in Leakesville in Greene County in July 2018 and was recaptured more than two days later in Ocean Springs, officials said.

He was serving life for murder in Harrison County.

If you see Wilson or know of his whereabouts, contact the MDOC at 662-745-6611 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

