Will County, IL

State’s Attorney Glasgow Delivers Over 2300 Valentines Made by Local Children for Will County Veterans Through “Valentines for Veterans” Initiative

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeterans throughout Will County will be receiving more than 2,300 handmade valentines crafted by children through Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s third annual “Valentines for Veterans” initiative. The State’s Attorney delivered the valentines to the Will County Veterans Assistance Commission and other local veterans organizations to provide to members of...

