Attempted carjacking at train station leads to arrest of parolee

Witness was able to remove attempted carjacker from the vehicle and pin him to the ground before police arrived

– At approximately 6:26 a.m. Sunday morning, Grover Beach Police officers responded to a call of a disturbance in the parking lot of the train station located at Grand Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway. Prior to arrival, Officers were told that there was a man being pinned to the ground near a vehicle. Officers were in the area and arrived quickly.

Upon their arrival, they located an adult male being held to the ground by witnesses. They quickly learned that the man had attempted to carjack a vehicle from a female victim who was waiting at the train station. The man pushed the victim away from her vehicle, a fight ensued, and the man was able to get into the driver’s seat and start the vehicle. A witness heard the commotion and was able to remove the man from the vehicle before he could drive it away. He held the suspect to the ground until GBPD officers arrived.

Sergio Deharo, 26-years-old, of Asuza, Calif. was arrested for attempted carjacking. Deharo is currently on parole as well. He was transported to the San Luis Obispo County Jail where he was booked on the charges of attempted carjacking, resisting arrest, and parole violation. Deharo’s bond was set at $150,000.