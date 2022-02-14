Pennsylvania Has Four of Top 100 Traffic Bottlenecks in the U.S., Two of Them Are in Montgomery County

Image via Wikipedia.

Four high-traffic areas in Pennsylvania are among the 100 worst truck bottlenecks in the nation, and two of them are in Montgomery County, writes Max Bennett for the Patch.

The annual analysis published by American Transportation Research Institute measures truck-involved congestions at over 300 highway locations nationwide. It uses GPS data from more than 1 million freight trucks to create congestion impact ratings for each location.

I-76 at U.S. Route 1 in Bala Cynwyd ranked at No. 46 with an average speed of 35.9 mph, which is a 20.8 percent peak average speed decrease from last year. The route jumped one place compared to last year when it was No. 47.

Meanwhile, I-76 at I-476 in Conshohocken ranked at No. 66 with an average speed of 47.4 mph and an 8.7 percent peak average speed decrease compared with last year. The route made a significant move on the list, going ten places up compared to last year when it landed in No. 76.

“ATRI’s bottleneck list is a roadmap for federal and state administrators responsible for prioritizing infrastructure investments throughout the country,” said ATRI President and CEO Chris Spear.