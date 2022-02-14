ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Pennsylvania Has Four of Top 100 Traffic Bottlenecks in the U.S., Two of Them Are in Montgomery County

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OgmAd_0eDrxUCG00
Image via Wikipedia.

Four high-traffic areas in Pennsylvania are among the 100 worst truck bottlenecks in the nation, and two of them are in Montgomery County, writes Max Bennett for the Patch.

The annual analysis published by American Transportation Research Institute measures truck-involved congestions at over 300 highway locations nationwide. It uses GPS data from more than 1 million freight trucks to create congestion impact ratings for each location.

I-76 at U.S. Route 1 in Bala Cynwyd ranked at No. 46 with an average speed of 35.9 mph, which is a 20.8 percent peak average speed decrease from last year. The route jumped one place compared to last year when it was No. 47.

Meanwhile, I-76 at I-476 in Conshohocken ranked at No. 66 with an average speed of 47.4 mph and an 8.7 percent peak average speed decrease compared with last year. The route made a significant move on the list, going ten places up compared to last year when it landed in No. 76.

“ATRI’s bottleneck list is a roadmap for federal and state administrators responsible for prioritizing infrastructure investments throughout the country,” said ATRI President and CEO Chris Spear.

Read more about the traffic bottlenecks in Montgomery County in the Patch.

Comments / 2

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Nation’s worst traffic bottleneck is in N.J., and many in the Lehigh Valley have driven it

Stuck in traffic trying to cross the George Washington Bridge from New Jersey? You have plenty of company. For the fourth year in a row, the stretch of Interstate 95 where it meets Route 4 just west of the bridge was ranked as the most congested section of highway in the country by the American Transportation Research Institute, the trucking industry’s research arm.
TRAFFIC
WTAJ

Blair, Bedford among top 10 best counties to retire to in Pennsylvania

(Stacker) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Montgomery County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Conshohocken, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
City
Bala Cynwyd, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
iheart.com

Pennsylvania Truck Drivers Expected To Participate In Peace Bridge Protest

>Pennsylvania Truck Drivers Expected To Participate In Peace Bridge Protest. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Some truckers' groups around the state say they'll be taking part in the Peace Bridge Protest this weekend on the border with Canada. Police on both sides say they'll be monitoring the event Saturday in Fort Erie and Buffalo, New York. Convoys will leave Friday from New York City and Saturday from Mount Juliet, Tennessee, picking up participants along the way through Pennsylvania, New York, Kentucky and Ohio before reaching the bridge in Buffalo. The protesting truckers are upset that Canada won't let them in to the country without proof of being properly vaccinated for COVID-19.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Burgers in Montgomery County, PA

Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, the best burgers are not just a few miles away. The culinary scene in historic Valley Forge is vibrant and exciting. There are plenty of options for traditional American cuisine and more modern creations. The Best Burgers in Montgomery County, PA. Phil's Tavern in Blue Bell, PA.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Bottlenecks#Average Speed#Gps#U S Route 1#Atri
Reporter

Montgomery County records 403 coronavirus cases, nine deaths over two-day period

NORRISTOWN — Montgomery County Commissioners’ Chairwoman Dr. Val Arkoosh appeared cautiously optimistic as she gave her opening comments on the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday. “I am pleased to report that we are seeing a steady decrease in our COVID-19 indicators over the past three weeks,” Arkoosh said during Thursday morning’s Montgomery County Board of Commissioners meeting.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
mocomotive.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY ICING ON ROADWAYS

10PM-Earlier this evening Magnolia Fire responded to a major accident on SH 249 just north of FM 1488. As the trucks approached they experienced black ice on the bridge. A short time later ice was reported on FM 1097 over I-45. TXDOT was re…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-icing-on-roadways/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Traffic routed around I-70 problem spot in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol rerouted traffic Friday morning around a closed stretch of eastbound Interstate 70 near New Florence in Montgomery County. Troopers said no one was hurt after three semi-trucks crashed in the eastbound lanes near the 180-mile marker around 6:50 a.m. A Missouri Department of Transportation traffic camera The post Traffic routed around I-70 problem spot in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati Has the No. 2 Bottleneck in the Nation for 2022 — Yes, Again

Well, this is consistency that we didn't want. Once again, Greater Cincinnati is being recognized for its horrendous traffic clusterfucks. In its 2022 “Top 100 Truck Bottlenecks” report released last week, the American Transportation Research Institute finds that the I-71 and I-75 confluence at the Brent Spence Bridge is the second-worst in the entire country. That's the same ranking as in 2021 and three spots higher than in 2020.
CINCINNATI, OH
MONTCO.Today

Unpaved Roads in Montgomery County Can Be an Economic Driver, But Also a Problem if Not Maintained

Penn State's Center for Dirt and Gravel Studies examines and implements improvements for the thousands of miles of dirt and gravel roads in the state. Montgomery County is home to approximately 42 miles of unpaved roads – among the lowest in the state – which can be an economic driver but can also create problems if not properly maintained, writes Jason Nark for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy