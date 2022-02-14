ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIRGELLI® believes its new product is the most compact micro actuator to date at only 16 mm in diameter.

FIRGELLI is pleased to announce the release of its new Micro Pen Actuator designed to support applications ranging from automotive automation to consumer electronics. The world's smallest actuator opens doors for further advancements in a number of technology niches, including robotics. FIRGELLI is pleased to announce the release of...

Black Enterprise

Manufacturing for the First-Ever Black-Owned Fleet of Self-Driving Pods Has Officially Begun

JéGO Technologies Inc., a Black-owned innovative tech firm based in Miami, Florida, is celebrating that they have officially begun the manufacturing process for their self-driving vehicles called JéGO Pods. To be released in late 2022, these pods will mobilize and facilitate health services such as flu testing, IV therapy, and more. In addition, they have entered the Metaverse.
MIAMI, FL
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Compact Soda Can-Sized Battery Heading To Production

Just under a year ago at Teslas "Battery Day," Elon Musk announced a revolutionary battery design that measured no larger than a soda can. He called it the 4680 battery and said it could soon be used in products such as the Tesla Model 3 with the benefit of improving interior space and lowering the overall cost, thus making it more affordable to the public.
CARS
World Economic Forum

The Global Smart Industry Readiness Index Initiative: Manufacturing Transformation Insights Report 2022

The Smart Industry Readiness Index (SIRI) comprises a suite of frameworks and tools to help manufacturers – regardless of size or industry – start, scale and sustain their digital transformation journeys. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the reshaping of production value chains globally are spurring the manufacturing community to embrace digitalization with greater focus and urgency, motivated not only by potential gains in efficiency, but also by operational resilience. This renewed drive is further powered by the ongoing data revolution, where decision-makers increasingly expect key business commitments, plans and interventions to be supported through big data.
ECONOMY
roboticstomorrow.com

World's Smallest Micro Actuator with Feedback

FIRGELLI® Inc, based in FERNDALE, Wash., Has developed what they believe to be the world's smallest Diameter Micro Actuator with Positional feedback control capable of controlling positions to within 1 micron that can revolutionize many industries including Robotics, Automotive, Industrial and Medical. FIRGELLI® Inc, based in FERNDALE, Wash., Has...
ELECTRONICS
lawnandlandscape.com

Takeuchi’s new electric compact excavator now available at United Rentals

The first 100 units of the TB20e, Takeuchi’s new electric compact excavator, will soon be available at select United Rentals locations in North America. The TB20e is the first Takeuchi designed-and-built, battery-powered machine in what will be a full line of electric products developed to provide what today’s customers want while meeting the manufacturer’s own Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals.
roboticstomorrow.com

New Tolomatic RSH electric hygienic rod-style actuator delivers clean, continuous control to automation machinery

Designed to hygienic standards for eliminating harborage points and preventing bacterial growth, the RSH hygienic actuator is the newest in Tolomatic’s family of hygienic actuators. MINNEAPOLIS (Jan. 25, 2022) — A new RSH electric hygienic rod-style actuator has been released by Tolomatic, delivering clean, continuous control to automation machinery....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Rechargeable power module is only 1.6mm thick for wearables and IIoT

Rohm teamed up with battery maker NGK to create a thin power source demonstration kit for wearables and industrial IoT. REFLVBMS001-EVK-001 consists of NGK’s novel Li-ion-based 38 × 27 x 0.45mm 27mAh EnerCera EC382704P-C cell with a Rohm BD70522GUL buck converter, which has a quiescent current of 180nA, and a BD71631QWZ charger-discharger-monitor – the latter can work across 2.0V to 4.7V – this cell’s nominal voltage is 3.8V. There is also a IC BD5230NVX-2C reset IC, with a standby current of 270nA.
ELECTRONICS
roboticstomorrow.com

Photoneo releases Bin Picking Studio 1.6.0

The ultimate companion for automated bin picking comes upgraded to boost the customer's bin picking experience to the next stage. Bratislava, Slovakia, 9 February 2022 — Photoneo releases Bin Picking Studio 1.6.0 - a Articles. significant upgrade to its ultimate robotic intelligence tool for bin picking applications. The. new...
SOFTWARE
roboticstomorrow.com

InOrbit Launches Configuration as Code, Unshackling Robot Developers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - FEB. 9, 2022 - InOrbit, the leading provider of cloud-based robot operations (RobOps) software, brings additional capabilities and best practices of DevOps to robot operations with the launch of Configuration as Code. Engineers can streamline their development workflow with software automation best practices that fit their specific needs. These tools are available now on the InOrbit Developer Portal.
SOFTWARE
roboticstomorrow.com

Micropsi Raises $30M Series B Funding to Scale Industrial Automation with Human Motion Trained Robots

• Micropsi Industries secures a $30M Series B for its deep tech AI software for controlling and training industrial robots. • MIRAI robot control system enables hand-eye-coordinated actions for automation of tasks that improve productivity in industrial environments. • The Series B funding is co-led by Metaplanet, VSquared and Ahren Innovation Capital as Micropsi is ready to scale in the US and Europe.
ENGINEERING
techacute.com

Panasonic Introduces New Kitchen Appliance, HomeCHEF 7-in-1 Compact Oven

For the past few years, people have been more self-conscious about their health and try to make it a point to stay fit. In turn, companies have answered in spades, and not just through apps or smartwatches. From smart gloves for training, self-purifying water bottles, and even a lunch box that can heat your food when you’re on the go, technology continues to find multiple, innovative ways to help us maintain a healthy lifestyle.
ELECTRONICS
MyChesCo

Vishay Intertechnology AEC-Q200 Qualified Haptic Feedback Actuator Offers High Force Density, HD Capability, and Compact Size

MALVERN, PA — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) introduced a new AEC-Q200 qualified customizable haptic feedback actuator offering 12 V operation for LCD displays, touchscreens, and touch switches in automotive applications. Featuring a compact, two-piece construction with mounting holes for easy installation and direct application of force, the Vishay Custom Magnetics IHPT-1411AF-ABA delivers high pulse and vibration capability for clear tactile feedback in noisy environments.
ELECTRONICS
roboticstomorrow.com

HAI ROBOTICS 1st Demo Center in Europe Live at Log!Ville

This is a major move symbolizing the joint efforts to promote more efficient goods-to-person warehousing logistics solutions by the two parties who have teamed up for consolidated benefits for global warehouse operators. HAI ROBOTICS is seeing its intelligent warehousing solution HAIPICK system presented for the first time in Europe by...
ELECTRONICS
The Press

Epson Takes Home Theater Viewing to New Levels with its Most Advanced Laser Projector to Date - the Epson Pro Cinema 4K PRO-UHD¹ LS12000

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for home entertainment continues to surge, Epson today introduced its most advanced home theater projector to date – the Epson Pro Cinema LS12000 4K PRO-UHD®1 Laser Projector. The Pro Cinema LS12000 redefines 4K theater-quality expectations for home theater viewing, faithfully reproducing all source material the way the artist intended. Incorporating an all-new Laser Array Light Source, next-generation image enhancement and processing algorithms, expanded HDR10+2 and HDMI 2.1 support, and real-time scene adaptive correction, the Pro Cinema LS12000 produces incredible brightness, color accuracy and image detail for stunning 4K viewing experiences and immersive gaming.
ELECTRONICS
vegetablegrowersnews.com

New models to its Standard L Series compact tractor line set by Kubota

New models to its Standard L Series compact tractor line set by Kubota. Kubota Tractor Corp. announced Feb. 15 two new models to its legacy Standard L Series compact tractor line with the addition of the L3302 and the L3902. Kubota’s L Series was the first tractor that enabled Kubota...
ECONOMY
roboticstomorrow.com

Aerobotix-Powered Mobile Robot Helps Compass Technology Group Win Top Defense Manufacturing Technology Award

Aerobotix, an AS9100 certified FANUC robotics integrator and metrology company, today officially congratulated key partner Compass Technology Group (CTG) on winning the top Defense Manufacturing Technology Achievement Award (DMTAA) at the recent Defense Manufacturing Conference (DMC). Atlanta-based CTG, a leading provider of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) materials measurement equipment, engaged Aerobotix in building its award-winning project - an adaptive radome diagnostic system, which is also the first use of a collaborative mobile robot in Air Force maintenance depots.
ELECTRONICS
roboticstomorrow.com

What Are the Benefits of Robotic Vision Systems?

Robotic vision systems allow robots to “see.” With a camera and an AI algorithm, robots can dynamically interpret their environment and interact with it. In practice, the technology allows robots to interpret and respond to visual information relevant to their surroundings in near-real-time. The technology is essential for various modern manufacturing and warehousing automation applications.
TECHNOLOGY
roboticstomorrow.com

Russelectric, A Siemens Business, Offers Customized Switchgear Simulators

Ideal for training personnel on automatic and manual operation of Russelectric switchgear. Russelectric, A Siemens Business, a leading manufacturer of power control systems and automatic transfer switches, announces the availability of Switchgear Simulators designed to train personnel on automatic and manual operation of Russelectric switchgear. Articles. Converting Passenger Aircraft to...
ELECTRONICS
roboticstomorrow.com

Addverb Technologies Expands State-of-the-Art Warehouse Robotics Solutions to Americas Following $132 Million Series B Funding

Robotics Startup Sets Its Sights on Creating Fully Automated Warehouses to Meet Growing Global Supply Chain Demand. DALLAS, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022 - Today Addverb Technologies (Addverb), a leading automation solutions provider for warehouses and factories, announces its expansion into North and South America. The announcement comes on the heels of $132 million in funding from Reliance Industries. This expansion establishes an experienced U.S. leadership team with more than three decades of robotics, manufacturing, and business development experience. The U.S. subsidiary office will be led by Mark Messina, who has joined as the CEO of Addverb Technologies USA Inc. Messina carries two decades of experience in building, developing, and scaling global engineering, manufacturing, and operations. Messina is joined by Luke Lee, the Marketing Head of Americas at Addverb, who brings some ten years of business development and marketing experience, with a recent focus on the robotics sector. The team has worked collectively across companies including Amazon, Mattel, Geek+, and Hai Robotics. The demand for automation is quickly rising thanks to pandemic supply chain disruptions, combined with an increase in home deliveries. The global warehouse robotics market size is expected to grow from $4.7 billion in 2021 to $9.1 billion by 2026, with the US market being a significant portion of this demand. By designing and manufacturing its own hardware & software, Addverb has been able to design and deliver innovative, efficient, and flexible solutions for customers across different industries on a global scale. "The supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic have accelerated the demand for automation globally and we are looking forward to expanding US and EMEA operations to deliver the next generation of Industry 4.0 automation to the customers," says Sangeet Kumar, co-founder and CEO of Addverb Technologies. "We are delighted to onboard Mark and Luke, to drive our continuing efforts to strengthen and scale the business in the US. We hope that the duo will take Addverb Technologies to new highs, making it the mark for a robotic solution." Addverb has pioneered human-robot collaboration since its launch in 2016 and its extensive product portfolio to deliver innovative solutions by merging both fixed and flexible automation. The company offers autonomous mobile robots, carton shuttles, picking technologies, automated storage and retrieval systems, warehouse management and execution software, and industrial IoT solutions to streamline warehouse automation and increase productivity, accuracy, and safety.
TECHNOLOGY

