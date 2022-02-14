Greene, Taylor meet Gordon voters ahead of primaries

Republican Greg Abbott is seeking his third term. The last Democrat to hold the office was Ann Richards, who was defeated by former President George W. Bush in the 1994 election. Texas governors often appear on the national stage. During his time in office, Abbott’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and support of extending the border wall between Texas and Mexico are among the issues that attracted national attention – as well as support and criticism in the Lone Star State. Former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke is the most well-known of five candidates running for governor fin the Democratic primary. Abbott faces seven challengers in the Republican primary, including former State Sen. Don Huffines and former Texas GOP Chairman Allen West.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO