It doesn’t look like Luke Fickell will enter the college football coaching carousel anytime soon. ESPN is reporting the Cincinnati Bearcats have agreed to sign the head coach to a new contract through 2028 that will pay him 5-million dollars per year. Fickell led the Bearcats to an undefeated regular season and a berth in the College Football Playoff, which was the first playoff appearance for any team out of the Power Five.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO