Opthea Shares OPT-302 data In Patients With Subtype Of Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Opthea Limited's (NASDAQ: OPT) OPT-302 data were presented at the Bascom Palmer 19th annual Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2022 Conference.
- The data presented was a prespecified subgroup analysis of a Phase 2b dose-ranging study of intravitreal OPT-302 in combination with ranibizumab, compared with ranibizumab alone, in participants with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
- Sixty-six participants (18%) with Polypoidal Choroidal Vasculopathy (PCV) out of a total study population of 366 were included in the analysis.
- OPT-302 combination therapy had a safety profile consistent with the standard of care anti-VEGF-A monotherapy while demonstrating greater improvements in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) and less retinal fluid than ranibizumab monotherapy.
- The +6.7 letters comparative superiority of 2 mg OPT-302 combination therapy over ranibizumab (p = 0.0253) was accompanied by a greater improvement in secondary vision and anatomical outcome measures at week 24.
- Price Action: OPT shares closed at $6.65 on Friday.
