Opthea Shares OPT-302 data In Patients With Subtype Of Age-Related Macular Degeneration

By Vandana Singh
 1 day ago
Opthea Limited's (NASDAQ: OPT) OPT-302 data were presented at the Bascom Palmer 19th annual Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2022 Conference.

  • The data presented was a prespecified subgroup analysis of a Phase 2b dose-ranging study of intravitreal OPT-302 in combination with ranibizumab, compared with ranibizumab alone, in participants with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
  • Sixty-six participants (18%) with Polypoidal Choroidal Vasculopathy (PCV) out of a total study population of 366 were included in the analysis.
  • OPT-302 combination therapy had a safety profile consistent with the standard of care anti-VEGF-A monotherapy while demonstrating greater improvements in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) and less retinal fluid than ranibizumab monotherapy.
  • The +6.7 letters comparative superiority of 2 mg OPT-302 combination therapy over ranibizumab (p = 0.0253) was accompanied by a greater improvement in secondary vision and anatomical outcome measures at week 24.
  • Price Action: OPT shares closed at $6.65 on Friday.

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don't Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required.
Benzinga

