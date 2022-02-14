Mental Musings: Love Languages

Mark your calendars; Feb. 14 is coming up. It’s Valentine’s Day, the one day that is truly important not to forget. You may have forgotten your partner’s birthday, anniversary or graduation, but you won't forget Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day is not only the day to celebrate your relationship with the one who has stood by you even in your worst times, but also the day when you get to make up for how lousy of a significant other you've been for the last year. Nothing screams “great boyfriend” like a bouquet of “I’m Sorry” flowers and a dinner that costs so much you’ll have to take out another student loan. Sadly, even that won’t be enough for every relationship, because gifts aren’t the only love language. In order to be prepared for all love scenarios, you need to master the five all-encompassing love languages according to Verywell Mind. It’s a treacherous journey that only few have been able to master, but, you, too, can become the living avatar able to call upon the teachings of Cupid himself and wield whichever language you need to make your partner forget how terrible you’ve been and fall in love with you all over again.

