The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) is the most comprehensive infrastructure law passed by Congress in decades. Unlike most legislation that focuses on a single infrastructure sector like transportation or water, the IIJA addresses all the major sectors to respond to a myriad of long-standing and emerging issues confronting the American people, our economy, and our natural world. It’s not an exaggeration to say the IIJA has the power to fundamentally touch every American community.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO