Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most rumored games of 2022 and is likely a direct sequel to Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare which was released in 2019. While Activision has not yet confirmed the existence of Modern Warfare 2 just yet, in its Q4 2021 results statement, Activision did say, “development on this year’s premium and Warzone experiences is being led by Activision’s renowned Infinity Ward studio.” Infinity Ward heading the development of this rumored Modern Warfare sequel is not a surprise and the studio is behind some of the best COD games ever released. Now, if leaks are to be believed, COD Modern Warfare 2 might come with the Escape From Tarkov-like DMZ mode.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO