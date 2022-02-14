ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NC remains a battleground state

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bnel7_0eDrurq800
John Hood Columnist

North Carolina has been politically competitive for a long time. It will remain so for the foreseeable future, although the structure and focal points of that political competition have always been subject to change.

For example, from 1980 to 2008, Republicans could properly count on North Carolina being a likely “get” for president even as Democrats usually dominated state and local offices. The 1992 cycle was a bit of an outlier, because of Ross Perot’s presence in a three-man field, but generally Republican presidential campaigns weren’t very worried about the state and Democratic campaigns weren’t very hopeful about it.

Barack Obama changed the equation. While he lost the state again in 2012, and Trump won our electoral votes in 2016 and 2020, all these contests were competitive and the margins modest.

Speaking of state and local offices, the widespread assumption when I first started covering North Carolina politics in the 1980s was that the legislature would be Democratic but Republicans could reasonably hope to win gubernatorial and, by the end of the decade, judicial races.

Then came 1994. While Republicans only held the North Carolina House for four years, and still hadn’t yet won the North Carolina Senate, both parties adjusted to the new reality of a General Assembly truly in play for the first time. Democratic leaders “adjusted” to it in 2001 by enacting the most-egregious gerrymander of legislative districts in modern history, failing to convince a GOP-dominated Supreme Court to let them get away with it, and then using various unsavory and illegal means, including out-and-out bribery, to retain control for the rest of the decade.

Their luck ran out in 2010 when the Republicans — vastly outspent and forced to run in Democratic-drawn districts — won majorities in both chambers. They proceeded to draw districts highly favorable to the GOP, losing a string of court cases but continuing to reelect legislative majorities, anyway, in part because of ongoing shifts in the partisan preferences of rural and suburban voters.

While all this was going on, however, Republicans struggled to convert their gains at the legislative and local levels into success in key statewide offices. Since 1992, only one Republican has been elected governor, Pat McCrory, and he served a single term.

Individual candidates and matchups matter. So does the behavior of split-ticket voters, who may be fewer in number than a generation or two ago but remain decisive in a closely divided state. In the past, quite a few North Carolinians voted reliably Republican for president, Congress, and U.S. Senate but preferred Democrats for state and local office. Now we see something like the reverse — a small but critical bloc of voters who pick Republicans for state legislature or county commission but are willing to pick Democrats for governor or president if they don’t sound too extreme.

As a true partisan battleground, North Carolina and a small number of similarly situated states enjoy disproportionate attention from national media and disproportionate influence over national affairs. There are many different ways to measure this, but I find the Cook Political Report’s Partisan Voting Index (PVI) to be especially handy.

It doesn’t rely on party registration, a lagging and often misleading statistic, or even on self-identification by voters. Instead, it aggregates election results from several recent cycles. For North Carolina as a whole, Cook’s PVI is +3 Republican. Florida, Georgia, and Arizona all have that same PVI rating. Seems about right.

Only 14 states have PVI values within a range of +3 Democratic to +3 Republican. In addition to the ones mentioned above, they are blue-tilting Colorado, New Mexico, Virginia, Minnesota, and Maine; red-tilting Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin; and dead-even Nevada and New Hampshire.

These 14 battleground states aren’t the only places where split-ticket voting can produce striking outcomes. Massachusetts, Maryland, and Vermont have popular Republican governors. Kansas, Kentucky, and Louisiana have Democratic ones. In presidential and senatorial contests, however, the list of consistently competitive places remains short — and contains North Carolina.

John Hood is a John Locke Foundation board member and author of the novel Mountain Folk, a historical fantasy set during the American Revolution (MountainFolkBook.com).

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

A Look At Key Senate, Governor's Races In Arizona And Georgia

Biden won back Pennsylvania and Arizona from Trump in 2020, but the president's sagging approval ratings could cause problems for downticket Democrats in those states come November. And election conspiracies are proving popular in Republican primaries, but some establishment figures are worried that the so-called Big Lie will be a liability in the general election.
ARIZONA STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming: Most Rural and 2nd Most Republican State in US

A new political assessment of the United States pins Wyoming at the top – but not the very top – of the list of states most accepting of the GOP. Wyoming has been a Republican stronghold for decades, consistently voting for GOP presidents, senators, and governors and for Republican candidates for local office. But on a national scale, how Republican-friendly is Wyoming?
WYOMING STATE
richmondobserver

OPINION: The suburban problem for Democrats is magnified in North Carolina

Democrats are in trouble in the suburbs is a common refrain, which appears to be doubly accurate in North Carolina. Despite endless predictions of North Carolina turning blue, a new study from Duke University reinforces the uphill battle Democrats face in the state. The study offers the fancy “countrypolitan” term for what — in many instances — are suburban or semi-suburban regions of the state.
POLITICS
Times Daily

Voters, NC board: Cawthorn candidate challenge should remain

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A formal effort to evaluate whether North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn should be disqualified as a candidate because of his involvement in the January 2021 rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot should be allowed to continue, voters and election officials told a federal judge.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
Laurinburg Exchange

Dems shore up dominance on N.C. State Board of Education

RALEIGH — Of the 11 members on the N.C. State Board of Education, four are Republican appointees. With a recent resignation, that number dips to just three. Todd Chasteen resigned from the board on Feb. 1, warning of a trajectory away from education toward political activism, especially on new social studies standards OK’ed by the State Board last year.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Perot
Person
Pat Mccrory
Washington Post

Virginia’s new lieutenant governor is a Black Republican woman. That identity is more common than you may think.

On Saturday, Winsome Earle-Sears, a Black Republican woman, took the oath of office to become Virginia’s 42nd lieutenant governor. She is Virginia’s first female lieutenant governor and the first immigrant to win statewide office in Virginia. But being Black and Republican is what’s gotten a lot of attention — even though that’s not as unusual as many believe.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Battleground States#North Carolina Senate#Republicans#Democrats#Democratic#The North Carolina House#A General Assembly#Gop#Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
News Break
Politics
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Senator seeking GOP governor nomination issued 1/6 subpoena

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state senator who was in regular communication with Donald Trump as the then-president sought to reverse his 2020 election loss, and was outside the U.S. Capitol the afternoon of the Jan. 6 rioting, was subpoenaed Tuesday by the congressional committee looking into the insurrection.
HARRISBURG, PA
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming GOP Legislator Blasted After Standing Up For Cheney On CNN

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, said he was the recipient of hate mail after he appeared on CNN over the weekend and expressed his support for U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, and said former President Donald Trump wasn’t fit for office.
WYOMING STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Evers delivers State of the State address into a political whirlwind

Gov. Tony Evers began the last State of the State address of his first term and, effectively, the kickoff of his re-election campaign, in his trademark folksy style. He professed his love for his wife, Kathy, his kindergarten classmate and junior prom date, with whom he will celebrate the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary this year. […] The post Evers delivers State of the State address into a political whirlwind appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
720K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy