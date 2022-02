The Monolith Soft website has been updated, alongside of some sneaky teases that indicate a new announcement could be coming soon. Piecing two things together, studio composer Yasunori Mitsuda recently noted that something will be revealed in February of this year, and explained to people that there would be a Monolith Soft website outage at the end of January. The site just came back online, with a revamped brighter layout, and it completely gutted several aspects of the site to streamline it: perhaps to focus more clearly on the upcoming project(s). A few new blogs and recruiting pages were reworked, too.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO