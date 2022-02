Sunday night was, to put it lightly, an eventful one for Los Angeles Rams and former Florida Gators wide receiver Van Jefferson. Jefferson took the field for the final time of the 2022 season alongside his Rams teammates on Sunday, matching up against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The second-year pro hauled in four receptions for 23 yards en route to a Rams victory, and Los Angeles became the second team ever — and, simultaneously, the second team in as many years — to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in their home stadium.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO