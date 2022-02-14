ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motor racing-AlphaTauri launch 2022 F1 challenger

(Reuters) – Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri became the fifth team to unveil an example of their 2022 Formula One challenger, taking the wraps off the AT03 in an online launch. The car, which will be raced by an unchanged driver line-up of Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda and features a similar livery...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Gasly
Person
Yuki Tsunoda
