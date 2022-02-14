Man, 18, charged over fires at churches and schools
BBC
1 day ago
An 18-year-old man has been charged with seven arson offences following a series of fires in Derby. Derbyshire Police said the charges followed fires that ravaged a Grade I listed church and destroyed a school in the city. Johnny Brady,...
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Fire Department officials say three girls have now been charged with arson after a fire at Pebble Hills Elementary. Four girls were taken into custody, they were charged with burglary of a building. Police say they caused $100,000 in damage at Glen Cove Elementary School and Pebble Hills Elementary
The post Three girls face arson charges after fire at elementary school appeared first on KVIA.
A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged by police investigating the death of a man in the east end of Glasgow. The body of William Duncan, 55, was found in Glenalmond Street on 3 February after concerns were reported to officers. The man is due to appear at Glasgow...
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The suspect in a shooting that injured five people outside a Milwaukee high school was charged with six felonies Tuesday. Thirty-four-year-old Devon J. A. Jobe, 34, of Milwaukee faces five counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of discharging a firearm in a school zone. Jobe turned himself in Friday, three days after the shooting.
A teenager has been charged with arson after a number of churches and schools were set on fire. Johnny Brady is accused of attacks on buildings in Derby, including blazes which completely destroyed St Mary’s Catholic School and Ravensdale Infant and Nursery School, Derbyshire Police said. The 18-year-old faces...
Seven teenagers have been bailed in connection with an attack on a homeless man which went viral on social media.The victim was seriously assaulted in the Moorfield multi-storey car park in Truro, Cornwall, between 10pm and 10.15pm on Saturday.Video of the incident shows the man being dragged from his makeshift bed and repeatedly kicked and punched while he is on the ground, including several blows to his head.It was posted on Snapchat before being uploaded to Facebook, where it was widely viewed.Devon and Cornwall Police said on Tuesday that seven teenagers had been arrested and bailed under strict conditions, including...
Miller County Sheriff's deputies and Iberia Police Officers arrested a man on Tuesday, who they believe committed arson in January. The fire happened on January 28, on Pearl Street in Iberia. Before that fire, Iberia Police Officers had been investigating threats from Korey Nelson to burn the house down. Waynesville...
Two Somerset schools were "locked down" after a man was stabbed nearby. Brookside Academy primary school kept its staff and pupils inside while police dealt with reports that a "woman was displaying threatening behaviour". Police said this was a "precautionary measure" and there was "no ongoing threat" to Brookside or...
A Leesburg man who is in custody for a series of burglaries and thefts has been charged with two burglaries of the Lake Montessori school on Lee Street in Leesburg. The burglaries occurred in October, one week apart. School personnel reviewed security video of the burglaries and were sure that...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The man charged with firing off a 'warning shot' before the Kyle Rittenhouse shootings was re-arrested in court Monday, Jan. 31. Joshua Ziminski is charged with arson and disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon. Police say he fired a gun in the air shortly before...
A man has been jailed for 38 years after he was found guilty of abusing two young girls. Jamie Dawson, 41, of Garden Crescent, South Normanton, Derbyshire was convicted of 13 counts of raping a girl under the age of 13. He was also found guilty of two counts of...
A man arrested after a fire killed a Las Vegas woman and three dogs late last year is now facing a charge of open murder, court records show. The Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday ruled that Melynda Bown, 35, died from “homicidal violence” and ruled her death a homicide.
Seven teenagers arrested after a homeless man was assaulted have been released on bail with strict conditions. The man was seriously assaulted in a car park in Truro on Saturday night. The teenagers have been bailed until 7 March under strict conditions, including curfews and location bans. Devon and Cornwall...
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man has been charged after setting fire to his home in early January with his son inside at the time. Metro Police have charged Derek Dewitt Tidwell, 41, with aggravated arson after pouring camping oil in the home and setting it on fire January 3, according to an arrest affidavit.
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The man accused of setting fire to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Presbyterian Church in Springfield is now facing federal hate crime charges. Dushko Vulchev, 45, of Houtlon, ME was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on four counts of damage to religious...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial for the man accused of setting fire to an Evansville flea market was set to start Monday, but a plea deal has been reached in the case instead. Court records show 25-year-old Christopher Liggett will now be sentenced March 10 at 2 p.m. He...
LAUREL HILL — An early-morning fire has destroyed a church and the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for anyone who might have any information about it. According to Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen, the call came into 911 around 1:10 a.m. that Springfield Pentecostal Holiness was on fire. The church is located on NC 79 across from Spring Mill Road in the Bayfield Area of Laurel Hill. The fire was under control by 2:15 a.m.
A man has been charged with the murder of a mother-of-four who died in the entrance to her home. Marena Shaban, 41, suffered multiple stab wounds at the apartment block on North Holme, in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, on 28 January, West Midlands Police said. Mohammed Arfan, 42, from Sladefield Road,...
DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) — Arraignment was postponed Tuesday until next week for a man charged with arson counts stemming from a fire in the Whittier area that destroyed two homes and severely damaged four others amid Santa Ana winds. Kevin Whitlock, 54, is due in court Feb. 22 on...
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Clovis man is facing charges for aggravated assault on a school employee. According to a criminal complaint, two students at Clovis High School had gotten into a fight last Monday. The fight was over a boy, 19-year-old Joshua Moralez, and an incident that happened the prior weekend. Moralez is accused of shouting […]
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 36-year-old Elon man was arrested and charged for stealing copper from a local Church on Tuesday morning. Deputies say Robert Jeffers was identified as the suspect and charged with felony injury to property to obtain nonferrous metals (copper) and misdemeanor to building/church by cutting copper gas line for his involvement in the following case.
