Man, 18, charged over fires at churches and schools

Seven teenagers have been bailed in connection with an attack on a homeless man which went viral on social media.The victim was seriously assaulted in the Moorfield multi-storey car park in Truro, Cornwall, between 10pm and 10.15pm on Saturday.Video of the incident shows the man being dragged from his makeshift bed and repeatedly kicked and punched while he is on the ground, including several blows to his head.It was posted on Snapchat before being uploaded to Facebook, where it was widely viewed.Devon and Cornwall Police said on Tuesday that seven teenagers had been arrested and bailed under strict conditions, including...

