Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $6.58 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FTS. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO