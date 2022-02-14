ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $6.58 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBalyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,000. Several other large...

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Takes $309,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the...
STOCKS
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Republic Services, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Republic Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $4.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.59. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Republic Services’ FY2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Summit Hotel Properties in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
MARKETS
Capula Management Ltd Sells 77,135 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Capula Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,135 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,091 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Linde were worth $1,834,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Lifted by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Down to $27.82

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.82, but opened at $26.50. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 27,071 shares trading hands. A number of equities research analysts have recently issued...
STOCKS
Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $484,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,691 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
STOCKS
DigiPath (DIGP) vs. Its Peers Critical Review

DigiPath (OTCMKTS: DIGP) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare DigiPath to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings. Insider and...
STOCKS
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Cut by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,749 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
STOCKS
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.89.
STOCKS
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,964 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “
STOCKS
CIBC Lowers Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target to C$60.00

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FTS. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.
STOCKS
Capital World Investors Sells 7,010 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,615,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $690,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$54.50 at Raymond James

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENB. Scotiabank cut shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.97.
STOCKS
DELCO.Today

With Stock Shares Under $1, PREIT Faces Delisting From NYSE

As its shares continue to linger under $1, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, the owner of the Springfield Mall, the Plymouth Meeting Mall and the Willow Grove Mall, is facing possible delisting from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. A company needs...
SPRINGFIELD, PA
Benzinga

Executives Sell Over $50M Of 4 Stocks

UK stocks traded slightly lower on Wednesday following the release of CPI and PPI data. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS

