Man charged with killing woman at north Charlotte home; 3-year-old girl safe

By Mike Andrews
 1 day ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was arrested Sunday and charged with the murder of a 27-year-old woman at a north Charlotte home that police said also prompted an Amber Alert after a three-year-old girl went missing, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Authorities said officers found Jaqusica Wilson suffering from a gunshot wound during a welfare check around 6:30 a.m. Sunday at a home near 1600 Swan Drive.

During the investigation, investigators discovered three-year-old Marlaya Patterson went missing with her father, 31-year-old Corey Patterson.

Patterson was believed to have abducted the child, authorities said. He was also identified as the suspect in Wilson’s death.

Police said Patterson was located Sunday and arrested without incident. He was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police said Marlaya was found safe when Patterson was arrested. She has been reunited with her family.

Officials said the investigation into the case is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak with a homicide detective. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

