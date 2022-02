Parks Associates reports that 55 per cent of US broadband households own a smart TV, pushing this device to be the default platform for streaming content. “Rapid changes in the market over the past two years, combined with continually shifting customer preferences, have forced service and device suppliers to adjust and adapt on an almost daily basis,” said Eric Sorensen, Senior Contributing Analyst, Parks Associates. “The standard in service now is to deliver desirable content so that consumers can view it when, where, and how they want it. Service providers, both conventional and online, will have to continue to adjust as consumer demands continue to evolve.”

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO