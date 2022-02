The idea that long-haul flights are uncomfortable will change forever thanks to Finnair. The Helsinki-based airline has redrafted premium cabins as more U.S. travelers begin to book longer flights to Europe and points beyond. The business class of the Finnair Airbus A330 and A350 fleet is “an exclusive space that you can make your own,” by the airline’s admission. Interestingly, these business class seats don’t recline at all. Sounds outlandish right? The deal is even better and brings the comforts of a luxe lounge at your disposal. The seat is now more of a private cocoon where the passenger spends time at home and treats it as a sofa in the sky.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO