Matt Hancock roasted after appearance on Steven Bartlett's 'The Diary of a CEO' podcast is announced

It has been announced that Matt Hancock will appear on an episode of The Diary of a CEO podcast and the rinsing has already started.

In a tweet, the podcast’s host and Dragon’s Den investor Steve Bartlett announced the former health secretary as his next guest.

He wrote: “Matt Hancock stopped by with his new partner Gina to speak to me.

“It’s time to find out what really happened, it’s time to ask the questions we’ve not had answers to; Party gate? Where did the CCTV footage come from? What mistakes did he make?”

Last year, Hancock famously resigned as health secretary after being caught breaking social distancing rules with his aide Gina Coladangelo as CCTV of them kissing was leaked.

The Diary of a CEO podcast rose to fame earlier this year after comments made by a guest Molly-Mae Hague that "we all have the same 24 hours" in a day, were heavily critised .

Following his announcement as a guest on the podcast, Hancock has already been roasted for his “mid-life crisis” and had the credentials for his appearance put into question.

One person wrote: “Matt Hancock’s midlife crisis doesn’t need airtime.”

Someone else joked: “CEO of messy behaviour.”

Similarly, another said: “CEO of what? COVID?”

Another asked: “is the one criteria to go on this podcast that you have to be unbearable.”

Journalist Ash Sarkar wrote: “I’m not like a regular disgraced ex-minister, I’m a cool disgraced ex-minister.”

