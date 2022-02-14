Toyota Tundra Stars In Super Bowl Ad With Famous Joneses

The automotive world is filled with exotic names, but there's only one exotic builder that is truly known the world over: Ferrari. This evergreen exotic sports car builder is one of the most famous car manufacturers in the world, and this year celebrates its 75th anniversary. In that time the iconic brand has blessed us with cars such as the Ferrari 250 GTO, Ferrari F40, and LaFerrari. Ferrari simply won't stop making history: the Daytona SP3 has recently been voted most beautiful sports car of the year and the brand's first-ever SUV, the Purosange, is inching closer toward production. To celebrate the colossal success story that is Ferrari, Michael Mann's Passion Project Ferrari has now received the green light thanks to a big domestic deal with STX, and aims to pay the highest tribute to racing mogul and Italian demigod Enzo Ferrari.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO