Toyota Tundra Stars In Super Bowl Ad With Famous Joneses
By Jarryd Neves
CarBuzz.com
1 day ago
Toyota is the world's best-selling carmaker and remains the most searched automotive brand in the world. Synonymous with quality and reliability, it enjoys an envy-inducing reputation across the globe. Despite this, the Japanese company spends millions of dollars on marketing and advertising, in the hopes of attracting even more...
On the field, the Los Angeles Rams are facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56. Off the field, Super Bowl advertisers aim to deliver a night of ads heavy with celebrities and nostalgia in an effort to entertain Americans weary of two years of pandemic living.
Oh, boy. This year. Overall, the commercials were — well, not entirely joyless, but close. None of these are going to go down in the Super Bowl ad hall of fame (like Volkswagen’s “The Force” or Wendy’s “Where’s the Beef?”) or, quite frankly, even be remembered a week from now.
Super Bowl Sunday! It’s here at last, the national holiday when we’re forced to sit through football in order to watch so many beloved ads. For the 10th straight year, Yahoo Sports is grading the Big Game's commercials. Liz Roscher (@lizroscher) is here to escort you through the dizzying array of celebrity cameos, awkward jokes and heartstring-tugs of this year’s contingent of ads, updating live as they air.
It's that time of year again: time for Super Bowl commercials. And one of the first out of the gate is Nissan. The company has chosen to show off the 2023 Nissan Z and electric Ariya in a star-studded ad, but it leaves us wishing for Z commercials of the past.
Toyota’s second Super Bowl ad is an upbeat comedy spotlighting the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra. “The Joneses” is Toyota’s second entry in the Big Game following its first ad “Brothers,” the touching story of Paralympic and Olympic brothers who worked together to win gold at the Paralympics.
It's that time of year again! The 2022 Super Bowl commercials are finally rolling out. Sports enthusiasts across the U.S. are gearing up to cheer their favorite football team to victory at Super Bowl 56... and everyone else will be tuning in to watch the famed Super Bowl commercials. While...
In a bid to promote the all-new Polestar 2, the Swedish EV firm has taken to this year's Super Bowl with a rather bold trailer that takes a heavy swing and the likes of Volkswagen and Tesla. Polestar isn't exactly a newcomer to the arena, but its current electrified lineup is not as expansive as its competitors. Regardless, it wants its audience to know that it is an honest and straight-to-the-point company.
The Super Bowl ads this year were heavy on nostalgia and star power. With ad space going for as much as $7 million for 30 seconds, it's crucial for Super Bowl advertisers to both get noticed and be entertaining.This year, Budweiser showcased a Clydesdale's recovery, GM reunited some of the cast of the “Austin Powers” trilogy and Chevrolet recreated the opening to “The Sopranos” — with one key difference. And Toyota enlisted a trio of famous “Joneses” for its Tundra ad. ANHEUSER-BUSCH ...
Six automakers shelled out an estimated $7 million per 30 seconds of commercial time during Sunday night’s Super Bowl broadcast, but some got much bigger bangs for their bucks than others, according to one key study. Kia saw a 921% increase in traffic to its brand pages on the...
The all-new Toyota Tundra Hybrid pickup truck is a vast improvement over its predecessor. It looks better, has a thoroughly modernized interior, and is more capable than before. But perhaps the most significant update is the addition of a new hybrid powertrain known as i-Force Max. Producing 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque, it goes up against the Ford F-150 PowerBoost V6 hybrid. The Toyota is a little more powerful, but Ford's hybrid truck starts at a lower price. Still, it's the best combination of power and efficiency we've seen in Toyota's full-size truck.
The new 2023 Sequoia will make 437 horses and can tow up to 9,000 pounds!. Toyota debuted the next-gen Sequoia after milking the current-gen for close to 14 years. The much-needed new model is fresh on the outside, inside, and comes with a hybrid V-6 engine under the hood. The...
Best Super Bowl ads starred George and Willie. Yep, the King and The Legend. George Strait’s ad aired only in Texas, of course. LOL. His ad was for the H-E-B Grocery chain there. The King holds up a launch for “Mission Supplies”. Also known as snacks. Hold the Launch! The snacks are not here yet! Check it out ; ) . Betcha a nickel you laugh.
They woke up this morning … for the Super Bowl. Chevrolet gave Sopranos fans a fun flashback during the big game Sunday night, airing an ad that re-created the beloved show’s opening credits and starring the actors who played Tony Soprano’s kids, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler.
The married couple's first project together will be to promote Amazon Alexa. "There’s something nice about the fact that there has never been anything with them together,” says Claudine Cheever, vice president of global brand and fixed marketing for Amazon. “It’s a mystery element: What are they like together?” ALSO: Former NFL star Jerod Mayo tackles Pete Davidson in Hellman’s mayonnaise Super Bowl commercial.
The all-new Toyota Tundra was introduced fairly recently but to the disappointment of some, the large pick-up arrived without a V8 powertrain. That's because it employs the company's TNGA-F platform which only accommodates two V6 engine options. A new report out of Japan, however, hints that a V8 mill could make its way into this chassis further down the line of its lifecycle.
June last year saw the reveal of the Ford Maverick, and it came with a number of promises including an affordable base price, outstanding fuel economy, and the ability to customize your truck with 3D printed parts. The last feature is thanks to Ford's Integrated Tether System (FITS), which "is a series of slots at the rear of the center console and the under-seat storage bins designed to use with accessories."
Big things are happening at Singer Vehicle Design. Last month, the California-based boutique company reportedly inked a deal with Porsche Motorsport North America that'll see the German carmaker build engines for Singer to its precise specifications. Until then, Singer isn't slowing down with stunning new projects. The latest is its first street-legal turbocharged Porsche 911.
The automotive world is filled with exotic names, but there's only one exotic builder that is truly known the world over: Ferrari. This evergreen exotic sports car builder is one of the most famous car manufacturers in the world, and this year celebrates its 75th anniversary. In that time the iconic brand has blessed us with cars such as the Ferrari 250 GTO, Ferrari F40, and LaFerrari. Ferrari simply won't stop making history: the Daytona SP3 has recently been voted most beautiful sports car of the year and the brand's first-ever SUV, the Purosange, is inching closer toward production. To celebrate the colossal success story that is Ferrari, Michael Mann's Passion Project Ferrari has now received the green light thanks to a big domestic deal with STX, and aims to pay the highest tribute to racing mogul and Italian demigod Enzo Ferrari.
By now, American consumers are all too familiar with dealer markups. Scarcity and high demand drive greedy dealers to place absurd premiums over the MSRP, with desperate consumers paying the price just to secure their ideal set of wheels. One such vehicle is the Ford F-150 Lightning. The Blue Oval's electrified pickup has proven popular, with the company having to double production to meet demand.
A YouTube user has uploaded a video showing a 2019 K5 Chevy Tahoe that was built by Arkansas-based customization shop Flat Out Autos. Flat Out Autos unveiled its new K5 Tahoe back in 2019. This customized truck is exactly what the name suggests: a custom K2XX platform Chevy Tahoe with exterior styling inspired by the iconic K5 Blazer. While we’ve seen examples of Flat Out Autos’ custom K5 Chevy Tahoe painted in a two-tone white and blue color before, this is the first time we’ve seen one finished in this eye-popping, retro-inspired yellow hue. We love the way this color looks, which is unsurprising seeing as it is very similar to the factory yellow color that was offered on the original K5 Chevy Blazer.
