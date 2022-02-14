ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/JPY pares intraday losses, finds some support near 115.00 mark amid stronger USD

By Haresh Menghani
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA combination of factors dragged USD/JPY lower for the second successive day on Monday. The risk-off mood benefitted the JPY and exerted pressure amid retreating US bond yields. Modest USD strength assisted bulls to defend the key 115.00 round figure, at least for now. The USD/JPY pair quickly recovered...

US producer prices accelerate amid broadening inflation pressures

Global risk sentiment turned around yesterday on news that Russia was partially withdrawing troops from the Ukraine border after some military drills ended. Safe havens sold off and risk assets saw short covering. US long-term yields rose 10bps post the news but have come off a couple of basis points from highs since. US equities rallied with S&P500 ending 1.6% higher. European equities ended with gains of around 2%. Crude prices came off 3% with Brent retreating to USD 93 per barrel. The Dollar has weakened against commodity currencies and EM currencies. The US president has however said that the US has not verified Russia's claims of withdrawal of troops and that the threat of invasion continues to persist. After the CPI, even the Jan US PPI beat estimates. US Jan retail sales due today will throw light on strength of consumption and aggregate demand in the US economy. The focus will also be on the FOMC minutes today for signs of how swiftly Fed members intend to hike rates and normalize the balance sheet.
EUR/USD Outlook: Bulls struggle to regain control, US Retail Sales/FOMC minutes in focus

EUR/USD caught fresh bids on Tuesday amid a broad-based USD weakness. Receding Russia-Ukraine tensions undermined the safe-haven greenback. Hawkish Fed expectations, rising US bond yields helped limit the USD losses. Investors now await the US Retail Sales, FOMC minutes for a fresh impetus. The EUR/USD pair regained positive traction on...
EUR/USD advances further and approaches 1.1400

EUR/USD moves higher and trades closer to the 1.1400 mark. The relief-rally keeps propping up the rebound in the pair. EMU Industrial Production, US Retail Sales next on tap. The optimism around the European currency remains well and sound and now lifts EUR/USD to the vicinity of the 1.1400 barrier.
Gold Price Forecast: Down but not out amid geopolitical tensions, ahead of Fed minutes

Gold price nurses losses after Tuesday’s sharp U-turn from three-month highs. Markets remain cautious as Biden’s comments offset Russia-Ukraine de-escalation prospects. Gold bulls remain hopeful while above 38.2% Fibo support ahead of Fed minutes. Gold price is treading waters while consolidating Tuesday’s slump, as bears take a breather...
Intraday market analysis: USD halts its advance

The US dollar retreats as the Fed’s half-point hike in March remains uncertain. The euro’s break above the daily resistance at 1.1480 boosted buyers’ confidence after a sell-off in January. It bounced off 1.1280 at the base of the recent bullish breakout. The support also is right next to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level (1.1265) making it an area of congestion.
Markets will look for clues on a potential 50 bps kickstart in March

News on the geopolitical front trumped second tier data as the dominant trading factor yesterday. Russian President Putin indicated he is still open for a diplomatic solution. He announced several thousands of troops that were amassed near the Ukrainian border would return to base. While parties involved, including NATO, remained cautious, stock markets yesterday went full force. European equities bounced up to 2%, Wall Street finished more than 2.5% (Nasdaq) higher. Yield curves bear steepened. US yields added 0.2 bps to 7.2 bps (30y) with the 10y tenor closing north of 2% again. German yields rose 1.6 bps (2y) over 2.5 bps (10y) to 5.6 (30y). Both the 10y and 30y hit new cycle highs with the latter piercing through the 0.50% resistance area (March/May19 interim low, May21 previous recovery high). ECB’s Villeroy delivered a first concrete timeline for policy normalization this year, saying APP bond buying could end in Q3. Reductions could follow a bi-monthly or even monthly pace instead of a quarterly one. The French governor did suggest there could be more time between ending net bond buying and a first rate hike by adjusting current forward guidance. His comments came after the European close thus left no traces on cash trading. We do note some Bund weakness going into early European dealings today. US yields leave intraday lows behind as well. Asian-Pacific stocks take comfort from yesterday’s WS performance. Japan (+2.3%) outperforms. EUR/USD eked out a gain from the low 1.13 to 1.136 and sticks near those closing levels this morning. Safe haven currencies including JPY and CHF lose out (marginally) for a second day. EUR/GBP followed the road paved by EUR/USD. The pair ventured into the high 0.83(8) area yesterday and doesn’t go very far away this morning even as UK January CPI came in slightly higher than expected. Headline inflation accelerated to 5.5%, core inflation sped up to 4.4%.
Euro rebounds as risk steadies, geopolitical tensions ease

Summary: Geopolitical tensions eased after Russia indicated that it was withdrawing some troops from the border with Ukraine. While the market’s mood improved, FX volatility remained high as some risk-off hedges were unwound. US President Joe Biden said that an invasion was still possible as he urged Russia to choose diplomacy. The Euro benefitted most, rebounding strongly to settle at 1.1362 in late New York from its overnight low of 1.1298. Oil prices slid with Brent Crude down 3.45% to US$ 93.17 (US$ 95.10). Wall Street stocks reversed their slide with the Dow rallying 1.13% to 39,945. The S&P 500 gained 1.5% to 4,467 (4,427). Bond yields however, stayed bid after data released overnight saw US January Producer Price Index rise by 1.0%, higher than median expectations at 0.5%. The 10-year US Treasury note climbed 10 basis points to 2.05% (1.95%).
FX daily: Dollar can count on Fed support if geopolitical risk fades

The prospect of a diplomatic solution in Ukraine seems to become more tangible, and while some geopolitical risk may continue be priced out today (helping pro-cyclicals against safe-havens), some caution should persist. The dollar may keep losing ground on improved sentiment, but bets on front-loaded Fed tightening should help to limit any losses.
USD/JPY: Final period of the move higher – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank have a positive outlook for the USD/JPY pair. They forecast it will trade in the range 113.00-118.00 over the next weeks. They see the pair is in the final period of the move higher. Key Quotes:. “With the USD/JPY spot rate close to realising new closing...
Asian Stock Markets: Buyers cheer easing Russia-Ukraine tensions

Asia-Pacific markets remain firmer as fears of Russia invasion ebb. Softer China inflation, mixed concerns Fed’s next moves also help equities. US T-bond yields snap two-day uptrend, stock futures struggle with mild losses. FOMC Minutes will be crucial to watch, geopolitics is important too. Asian traders track global moves...
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Fed Determines Fate

All US dollar pairs will carefully monitor the reaction of markets and investors to what will be contained in the minutes of the last meeting of the US Federal Reserve. Expectations so far still indicate the number of US interest rate hikes this year. Yesterday, the price of the USD/JPY currency pair recovered to the resistance level of 115.88, before settling around the level of 115.70 at the time of writing the analysis. Record US inflation figures still support the Federal Reserve's intentions to raise US interest rates.
Bitcoin traders preparing for tumultuous March, glassnode says

Bitcoin traders are pricing in uncertainty via the derivatives market, however on-chain supply of the crypto remains stable indicating that the market is ready to “ride out the storm ahead.” according to a report by on-chain data provider Glassnode on Monday,. There are no signs of a mass...
Higher CPI won't help GBP/USD forever

Furthermore, economic theory doesn’t necessarily favour currencies from countries that are running high levels of inflation over the long term. Granted, on a relative basis US headline CPI ran at 7.5% in January versus 5.5% for the UK, but the US economy, based on quarterly GDP figures, has as also has surpassed pre-pandemic levels by more much than the UK. In other words, the Fed has more justification on both growth and inflation grounds to be hiking aggressively.
