USD/JPY pares intraday losses, finds some support near 115.00 mark amid stronger USD

News on the geopolitical front trumped second tier data as the dominant trading factor yesterday. Russian President Putin indicated he is still open for a diplomatic solution. He announced several thousands of troops that were amassed near the Ukrainian border would return to base. While parties involved, including NATO, remained cautious, stock markets yesterday went full force. European equities bounced up to 2%, Wall Street finished more than 2.5% (Nasdaq) higher. Yield curves bear steepened. US yields added 0.2 bps to 7.2 bps (30y) with the 10y tenor closing north of 2% again. German yields rose 1.6 bps (2y) over 2.5 bps (10y) to 5.6 (30y). Both the 10y and 30y hit new cycle highs with the latter piercing through the 0.50% resistance area (March/May19 interim low, May21 previous recovery high). ECB’s Villeroy delivered a first concrete timeline for policy normalization this year, saying APP bond buying could end in Q3. Reductions could follow a bi-monthly or even monthly pace instead of a quarterly one. The French governor did suggest there could be more time between ending net bond buying and a first rate hike by adjusting current forward guidance. His comments came after the European close thus left no traces on cash trading. We do note some Bund weakness going into early European dealings today. US yields leave intraday lows behind as well. Asian-Pacific stocks take comfort from yesterday’s WS performance. Japan (+2.3%) outperforms. EUR/USD eked out a gain from the low 1.13 to 1.136 and sticks near those closing levels this morning. Safe haven currencies including JPY and CHF lose out (marginally) for a second day. EUR/GBP followed the road paved by EUR/USD. The pair ventured into the high 0.83(8) area yesterday and doesn’t go very far away this morning even as UK January CPI came in slightly higher than expected. Headline inflation accelerated to 5.5%, core inflation sped up to 4.4%.

