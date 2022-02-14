ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, KY

UPDATE: Man wanted for stabbing Ashland taxi driver caught

By Bailey Brautigan
 1 day ago

UPDATE(5:35 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2022): Paul Gower has been caught, law enforcement says.

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A man is wanted after a brutal stabbing in an Ashland parking lot on Sunday.

Ashland police say they responded to the parking lot of Bruce Apartments on Sunday around 3:00 p.m. and found that a taxi driver had been violently assaulted and stabbed multiple times in the head and chest.

Reports say that the taxi driver picked up a customer and drove them to the apartments. Upon arrival, the customer attacked the driver and stole a sum of cash.

The victim was flown to the hospital and remains in stable condition.

Police say they’ve identified the suspect as 20-year-old Paul D. Gower, of Ashland. He is now wanted for attempted murder and robbery.

He is considered armed and dangerous, so if you see him, please call 911.

Anyone with more information about this incident or Gower’s location should call Ashland PD at 606-385-3273 or the Silent Witness Tip Line at 606-385-3127.

