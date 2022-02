I keep saying I’m not a Pokémon person, and that’s somewhat true. I hopped on the Pokémon train back in 2016 with PokémonGO, which, if you’ll recall, was the Wordle of its time. My main goal was catching weird little creatures while I was out for a walk or on vacation somewhere and seeing how diverse my Pokédex could be, but it didn’t much go beyond that. I took on the Pokémon Let’s Go series back when it came out for Switch in 2018 more for the pokéball controller than anything else, but when I reviewed it, it started to get its hooks in me. I found myself liking the world and getting into the “gotta catch ‘em all” spirit, though I just as easily put it down and walked away without much of a second thought.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO