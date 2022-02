Maggie Farrell will create more history this weekend when she becomes the first female to referee a match in the Allianz Football League. Farrelly took charge of the men's county final in Cavan last year, and was on duty in Croke Park on Saturday as the sideline official for the All-Ireland Club Championship final between Kilcoo and Kilmacud Crokes.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO