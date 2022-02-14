Gradually Clearing for today, warm up coming tomorrow, Big Weather Event coming Wed Night/Thu

We are looking at heavy rain and then heavy amount of freezing rain to hit the area tonight and into Thursday afternoon. The latest Situation Report from the National Weather Service in St. Louis show 2 to 3 inches of rain for our area and then when temperatures fall on Thursday afternoon we are look at up to .25 inches of ice and then finish off with a smaller amount of snow. The Report says we can expect the transition to be around 3 pm tomorrow afternoon. The timing of the arrival of the cold air on Thursday will determine how much snow falls as compared to freezing rain. But, as of the information at this time, we are looking at a major ice event that will likely lead to travel impacts over the area.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO