Gradually Clearing for today, warm up coming tomorrow, Big Weather Event coming Wed Night/Thu

By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe will have a pretty big rollercoaster ride in weather for this week. Today we are looking at gradually clearing skies with a high of 39. Then, mostly clear...

www.vandaliaradio.com

WMUR.com

Video: Temperatures to rise, drop again for weekend

After a frigid start to this week, temperatures trend much higher before the week is over! The best shot of steady precipitation will come Thursday Night. There will be a partly sunny and milder Wednesday with highs in the low 30s north to around 40 south then even warmer Thursday with partial sun south and a couple of light showers possible far north. Highs will be in the upper 40s up north to the mid to upper 50s south. Rain Thursday night will be tapering off early Friday then windy and turning colder Friday PM.
ENVIRONMENT
WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Warm Weather Continues with Storms on Thursday

More unseasonable warm weather in the mid state through Thursday. A round of strong-severe storms possible Thursday. Overnight mostly clear with a low in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be windy and warm, but clouds will move in. Afternoon highs will be near 70. Thursday, expect clouds and more wind...
ENVIRONMENT
Idaho8.com

Scattered snow showers for Wednesday

Another system works down from Canada for Wednesday, with some snow spilling into our region. Most of the heavy snow will stick to areas east of us. Drier weather for Thursday through Saturday, with another system arriving for Sunday and Monday. OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows into the teens and...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
vandaliaradio.com

Heavy Rain Tonight & Into Thursday, then Heavy Amounts of Freezing Rain on the way Thursday afternoon

We are looking at heavy rain and then heavy amount of freezing rain to hit the area tonight and into Thursday afternoon. The latest Situation Report from the National Weather Service in St. Louis show 2 to 3 inches of rain for our area and then when temperatures fall on Thursday afternoon we are look at up to .25 inches of ice and then finish off with a smaller amount of snow. The Report says we can expect the transition to be around 3 pm tomorrow afternoon. The timing of the arrival of the cold air on Thursday will determine how much snow falls as compared to freezing rain. But, as of the information at this time, we are looking at a major ice event that will likely lead to travel impacts over the area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Possible winter weather moving in tomorrow night

Temperatures are starting out near 30° this morning, so a coat would be a good idea as you're sending kids to the bus stop or getting ready for work. Get ready for a warmup as temperatures are expected to jump 30 degrees to our afternoon high near 64° by 3 or 4 pm. Heads up if today is your trash day! We'll see mostly sunny skies and feel a strong south wind that will blow sustained around 20-25 miles per hour with some gusts near 35. With those type of gusts, you might find your empty trash bin in the next sub-division to the north. Big changes over the next 48 hours as we're tracking the arrival of more winter weather!
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI 12 News

Weather Alert: Dry, Milder Today; High Wind Watch Thu Night

Good afternoon. Big time changes are coming our way, culminating with a stormy Thursday night that will bring downpours, isolated thunderstorms, strong winds and temperatures near 60. Ahead of the stormy weather a High Wind Watch has been issued for the risk of damaging wind gusts and isolated power outages. We’ll talk much more about […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WTAJ

A major warm-up is coming

Tonight will be mostly clear with just a few patches of clouds arriving late. It will be quite chilly, but now as cold as night. Lows will be in the upper teens to the lower 20s. Temperatures may start to rise later tonight as a southeasterly breeze starts to develop.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC Action News

Forecast: Warming Up Today

Mostly sunny skies today. East winds will keep the sea breeze away allowing temps to warm well into the upper 70s and low 80s. Record highs in the mid-80s are likely on Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
cbs4indy.com

A Wind Advisory and a Flood Watch for central Indiana

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. It will be the warmest of the week with gusts of up to 45 miles per hour pushing high temperatures well into the 50s. A strong, moisture-laden weather system is on the way and a Flood Watch will be in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. Light rain will develop in the afternoon, followed by heavy rain overnight through Thursday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
navarrenewspaper.com

LOCAL WEATHER WEDNESDAY 2-16-22

Local weather report for Wednesday, February 16. This report updates during the day. Today our temperatures will range from a low of 36° to a high of 63°. Sunrise is 6:27 AM and Sunset 5:36 PM . Sun and clouds . There is a 5% chance of rain in the morning , 5% chance of rain in the afternoon and 15% chance of rain during the evening.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

