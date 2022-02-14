ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Cozy Up to the Best Fireside Dining in Montgomery County

 1 day ago

Find the best places to dine beside a fire here.Image via Normandy Farm.

It’s never too early to start planning for weekend dates, especially Valentine’s Day, so here are some of the best spots to cozy up with your sweetheart this winter.

The weather outside might be frightful, but fireside dining at Montgomery County restaurants is delightful.

A fire adds ambiance to an evening out whether it’s a date night, special occasion, or enjoying dinner at one of the many great restaurants in Montgomery Country.

Here are some restaurants in Montgomery Country with fire pits, fireplaces where you can cozy up for drinks or get that perfect winter Instagram picture.

Taphouse 23

266 E 4th Street
Bridgeport, PA 19405

You won’t have to jockey for position or wait for others to leave their spot around the hearthside since Taphouse 23 in Bridgeport has multiple tables that surround fire pits. 

The beautiful outdoor seating area at Taphouse 23 keeps you protected from the elements and comfortable with outdoor space heaters. 

Menu highlights: Cheesesteak egg rolls, 23 Burger, wood-fired pizzas

What to drink: There are 23 craft beers on constant rotation.

Redstone American Grill

512 W Germantown Pike
Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462

Redstone American Grill’s patio is filled with a mix of an after-work crowd, shoppers, and those craving Redstone’s signature buffalo shrimp. The outdoor patio has a variety of seating and there is also a fire to keep warm. 

Menu highlights: Buffalo shrimp, cornbread, rotisserie chicken

Blue Bell Inn

601 W Skippack Pike
Blue Bell, PA 19422

Blue Bell Inn is rooted in history and has adapted to become one of the top dining destinations in Montgomery County. The popular outdoor patio has a fire pit, relaxing waterfall, and flower boxes. Blue Bell Inn also hosts live music. Check the website for who is playing. 

Go for: Sunday brunch, Happy Hour

Menu highlights: Blue Bell Caesar salad, braised short rib, lobster roll

BBI Frose, The 1743, pineapple-infused margarita

P.J. Whelihan’s

799 DeKalb Pike
Blue Bell, PA 19422

P.J. Whelihan’s in Blue Bell has been a Game Day (and post-game) destination in Montgomery County since 2003. No matter what team you are rooting for, you can catch all the action at P.J. Whelihan’s while enjoying their award-winning wings and a huge selection of beer. 

The Blue Bell location also has a fire pit, which is a relaxing spot to unwind, catch up with friends, or enjoy drinks after a round of golf at Blue Bell Country Club. 

Menu highlights: Wings, P.J’s famous fries, lot of beer.

Panache Woodfire Grill

602 W Skippack Pike
Blue Bell, PA 19422

Panache Woodfire Grill has regularly been voted the best outdoor dining spot in Blue Bell. And with a flame in its logo, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that fire pits on their outdoor patio are big attractions. Have a seat around one of the tables with a fire pit in the middle and enjoy Panache’s signature wood-fired pizzas or something from their Italian menu.

Menu highlights: Wood-fired pizzas, brunch 

Dettera Restaurant and Wine Bar 

129 E Butler Ave
Ambler, PA 19002

Dettera Restaurant and Wine Bar is known for good food, wine, and atmosphere in the heart of Ambler. Chef Jeffrey Power sources the menu with all-natural meats and fresh seafood, fruits, and vegetables from local farms and they even grow some in a garden on-site. Dettera has a side patio with a fireplace. 

Menu highlights: Cocktails like the Blood Orange Blossom and Red Wine Sangria. Oysters, handmade pasta.

Read more here about Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board winter events.

Image via Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board.

MONTCO.Today

Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board’s Member Minute Featuring Pottstown’s Deliah & Dean

Check out February’s Member Minute with VFTCB’s Rachel Riley featuring VFTCB member, Deliah & Dean in Pottstown. Deliah & Dean provides good food, whether conventional, organic, non-GMO, or farm-fresh foods, and they support plant-based diets and carry foods for vegans and vegetarians, along with natural soaps, health products, and essential oils that nourish the body with cruelty-free, earth-friendly ingredients.
New COVID-19 Testing Site in Lansdale to Open on Monday, Feb. 14, County Announces

The Montgomery County Office of Public Health announced it’s opening a new PCR COVID-19 testing site in Lansdale on Monday, February 14, 2022. The COVID-19 Testing Site will be located at 318 Pennbrook Parkway in the Station Square Shops and will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Registration for appointments can now be made online here or by calling (610) 970-2937.
