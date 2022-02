Vintage is a very popular style in interiors, not only going full vintage but also using vintage items to make an accent – a vintage desk will make a statement in your home office, a vintage chair will accent your reading nook, and a vintage floor lamp will bring a bit of elegance to any space. You may not only create a whole vintage kitchen either, but you can make just a kitchen island of this style and add charm to the space. I can’t wait to share the coolest vintage kitchen islands of wood from all around the web.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 8 DAYS AGO