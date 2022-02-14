Planning Commission to consider extensive changes to Development Code (Wednesday)

East Ascension Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 1 is not getting out of the prebagged sand business, but the District does appear to be scaling back operations quite a bit. According to Ron Savoy (Assistant Drainage Director & Operations Manager) the parish “loaded (16 sea cans) pretty much non-stop” in recent years, calculating that 800,000 ready made sandbags were distributed in 2021 at an estimated cost of $5/sandbag. That comes to $4 million and, worse yet, diverting manpower from Ascension’s Vegetation Management Department limits its ability to maintain all those ditches/canals through which the parish drains.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO